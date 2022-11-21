Three takeaways as USMNT learn a tough World Cup lesson in draw with Wales

The US men’s national team, on Monday night just outside of Doha, made their return to the FIFA World Cup for the first time in eight years, earning a 1-1 draw with Wales . It was a promising, frustrating, heartening and infuriating return – one that spoke to the promise of this large and young new era of players, but also spoke to their inexperience and naivete.

A drum I’ve been beating forever and ever: Tournament play is different from league play in a lot of ways. One of the biggest – maybe the absolute biggest – is in how outsized a factor set pieces are in any tournament format.

We’ve seen this time and again in virtually every tournament setting, from the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs (five of the six goals scored in MLS Cup itself came off of set pieces) to the Concacaf Gold Cup to the 2018 World Cup, when France were absolutely dominant in basically every dead ball situation.

Deep into the second half, the Wales equalizer came off a penalty which is, I guess, technically a set piece. But the penalty itself came after the US lost track of the game and then Walker Zimmerman lost his head on an attacking throw-in by the Welsh.

Attacking throw-ins, for a team like the Welsh, are essentially set pieces. They absolutely went for it for the entirety of the second half, and it always felt like if an equalizer was going to come, it was going to come via some sort of restart.

The US, when they go back and watch the tape, will realize that they were asking for it. They dominated the first 30 minutes, they took a 1-0 lead in the 36th minute… and then they took just three more shots all game. The team that came out of the gates with so much purpose, and did such great work to get that 1-0 lead disappeared.

This brings us back to why set pieces are so important. It’s hard when you have two evenly matched teams – and that’s what the US and Wales are, mostly, despite vastly different approaches – for one to dominate the other for the entire time. Those in-between moments, then, become that much more important.