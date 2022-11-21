Gareth Bale crushes USMNT hopes with World Cup equalizer for Wales

Wales captain Gareth Bale sunk the US men’s national team ’s hearts in Monday’s Group B opener, scoring an equalizing penalty kick in the 82nd minute to salvage a 1-1 draw at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.

The LAFC star forward, who became the first MLS player to score on the USMNT at a World Cup, beat goalkeeper Matt Turner from the spot, scoring his country’s first World Cup goal in 64 years to earn a crucial point. The ex-New England Revolution shot-stopper got a hand to it, but Bale’s high-and-right effort was too powerful.