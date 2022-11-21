World Cup stunner! Tim Weah scores USMNT's first goal in Qatar

That's all the time the US men's national team needed to celebrate their first goal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup , courtesy of Tim Weah in Monday's Group B curtain-raiser against Wales.

The Lille winger’s slashing run was picked out by Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic with the Dragons' backline scrambling, then his outside-the-foot shot beat onrushing goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey for a 1-0 lead.

Weah’s goal came after the USMNT dominated early proceedings, then provided their reward shortly before halftime. The 22-year-old New York native, who plays in Ligue 1, is the son of former Ballon d'Or winner and Liberia president George Weah.

Carrying a deserved advantage, manager Gregg Berhalter's side are looking to begin their Qatar 2022 campaign on the winning foot and keep pace with England, who trounced Iran, 6-2, in Monday's first match.