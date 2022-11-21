Missed chance: Wales salvage draw vs. USA in World Cup opener

Tim Weah scored a first-half opener, but Gareth Bale answered with a late penalty kick, forcing the US men's national team to settle for a 1-1 draw against Wales in their 2022 FIFA World Cup Group B opener in Qatar on Monday.

The US controlled the action for much of the first half, eventually finding their breakthrough in the 36th minute through Weah. Christian Pulisic provided the service with an inch-perfect through ball, allowing the Lille winger to convert a first-time finish past Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey.

It was tougher sledding in the second half as Wales chased an equalizer. They nearly found one in a pivotal sequence starting in the 65th minute, when former New England Revolution standout and Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner made a highlight-reel save to deny Ben Davies on the doorstep.

The Welsh found their breakthrough, though, as Bale won an 81st-minute penalty kick by drawing a foul in the US area on Walker Zimmerman. That allowed the LAFC star to step to the spot, where he drilled the leveler past Turner and forced the sides to split the points.

Goals

36' - USA - Tim Weah | WATCH

81' - WAL - Gareth Bale (PK) | WATCH

