Austin FC sign goalkeeper Brad Stuver to long-term extension

“Brad is an amazing asset to this team and community, and we are happy to have him with us for the next several years,“ sporting director Claudio Reyna said in a release.

The 31-year-old has emerged as one of MLS’s top goalkeepers and helped Austin reach the Western Conference Final in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Stuver joined the Verde & Black ahead of their 2021 MLS debut, arriving via free agency after previous stops at New York City FC and the Columbus Crew . He also spent time as a pool goalkeeper.

Austin FC have signed goalkeeper Brad Stuver to a new contract through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026, the club announced Monday.

Before arriving at Austin, Stuver played in nine league games across the 2013-20 campaigns. The past two seasons, he has 13 clean sheets in 64 games and has stopped three of 10 penalty kicks faced.

“From the moment I stepped foot in Austin, I felt right at home with the team, community, and fans and I am looking forward to continuing my journey here,” said Stuver. “I’m excited to come back next year and keep making history with my team and this city.”

In 2022, Stuver became the first-ever MLS player to be named a nominee for the ESPN Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award at the ESPYs. He was also named a finalist for MLS Works Humanitarian of the Year in both 2021 and 2022 for his community-based advocacy and fundraising across the Central Texas region.