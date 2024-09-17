Your Tuesday Kickoff: Playoff stakes are high in MLS Matchday 33

Vela signs with LAFC
Carlos Vela is back, re-signing with LAFC as they seek a third straight MLS Cup presented by Audi appearance. Vela's deal lasts through 2024 with an option for 2025. The Mexican superstar and 2019 Landon Donovan MLS MVP was out of contract since last December, pausing a legendary run with the Black & Gold.
San Diego name Varas head coach
San Diego FC have appointed Mikey Varas as their first head coach. Varas most recently served as interim head coach of the US men’s national team. He also led the US U-20s to a quarterfinal finish at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup.
It’s our second-to-last midweek Watchgridometer of the year. We’re almost to the end. Prepare for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs accordingly. And remember…
All MLS games are worth watching. Some are worth watching more. The Watchgridometer is here to help you plan your weekend by giving each game a potential watchability score. A 50/50 game has “best game of all time” potential. Games are ranked in order relative to their time slot. We have reached the point in the season where games carry a “playoffocity” score, too. 50/50 means a win or go-home game on Decision Day.
Portland Timbers vs. LA Galaxy
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Wednesday, 10:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 48/50
Playoffocity Score: 35/50
There are roughly 15 goals in this game. If it’s anything like we expect, it’s going to be an uncut MLS After Dark for 90 minutes. Like, so many goals.
And whoever scores the most will have picked up key points in their respective playoff race. The Galaxy have a short sprint left to claim the top spot in the Western Conference. Portland have a short sprint left to climb over as many teams as possible in the West or be stuck in a Wild Card spot. There’s a decent chance we see this one again in Round One of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.
Houston Dynamo FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Wednesday, 8:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 39/50
Playoffocity Score: 40/50
This is one of the most enjoyable and consequential games of the night. Houston and Vancouver are separated by a point in the standings and both have aspirations of finishing in a home playoff spot. They’re both within three points of third place. And both are turning to new DPs to help carry them down the stretch. Houston’s Ezequiel Ponce and Vancouver’s Stuart Armstrong will play huge roles tomorrow and over the next few weeks.
New York City FC vs. Philadelphia Union
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Wednesday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 38/50
Playoffocity Score: 39/50
This is a fun one between teams in two different playoff races. NYCFC are trying to get their life together enough to finally make a push for the last home playoff spot in the East. Philadelphia are trying to ride an impressive run of form back above the playoff line. That won’t be easy against a good NYCFC side, but, then again, NYCFC haven’t exactly been on a heater lately. This could go so many directions.
Atlanta United vs. Inter Miami CF
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Wednesday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 31/50
Playoffocity Score: 20/50
Last time these two met, Atlanta boat-raced Lionel Messi and Inter Miami in a 3-1 win in Fort Lauderdale. Atlanta immediately went out the next game and got whomped by Charlotte so badly they dismissed head coach Gonzalo Pineda. Which Atlanta are we going to get this time? Based on the last two games they’ve played, there’s no way to tell.
Orlando City SC vs. Charlotte FC
WATCH: Apple TV - Free, FS1 | Wednesday, 8:15 pm ET
Watchability Score: 36/50
Playoffocity Score: 40/50
I don’t know how enjoyable this game will actually be, but it is one of the most critical games of the night. Orlando and Charlotte are both in contention for the final home playoff spot in the East. There are only two points between them in the standings. This has stakes.
But it’s also a litmus test. Charlotte have looked bad over their last two matches with all three of their DPs on the field, while Orlando have looked outstanding over the last 10 games while playing against subpar competition. Both have plenty to prove.
Minnesota United FC vs. FC Cincinnati
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Wednesday, 8:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 30/50
Playoffocity Score: 33/50
This is a really curious one for Minnesota. We still don’t quite know what they are with two new DPs in the mix. They’re at home here, though, against a Cincy team coming off an emotional weekend game. The Loons aren’t too worried about finishing above the line at this point and can just focus on trying to catch up to the middle of the pack. This could get weird and kind of fun?
Toronto FC vs. Columbus Crew
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Wednesday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 28/50
Playoffocity Score: 33/50
After Saturday’s draw with Cincinnati, the Crew are going to have to work overtime to earn second place in the East. Don’t forget, that could be huge when Cincy and Columbus inevitably meet again in the playoffs.
To keep pace with Cincinnati, they’ll have to take down a Toronto side that goes out there and just kind of runs around and somehow wins every other game? It’s not entirely clear how they keep doing this. But they’ve almost locked themselves into a Wild Card spot. A win here would probably seal the deal.
New England Revolution vs. CF Montréal
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Wednesday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 17/50
Playoffocity Score: 14/50
This is a game you could watch between two teams that are technically not mathematically eliminated from the playoffs.
Sporting Kansas City vs. Colorado Rapids
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Wednesday, 8:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 23/50
Playoffocity Score: 26/50
A pure “take care of business” game for the Rapids. They’re only one point out of second place. They need to win against a bad team. Even if they are on the road.
Nashville SC vs. Chicago Fire FC
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Wednesday, 8:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 20/50
Playoffocity Score: 14/50
I would not call it a “good” game, but it’s worth seeing if the more expansive soccer Nashville played in Atlanta on Saturday has any staying power.
Real Salt Lake vs. FC Dallas
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Wednesday, 9:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 23/50
Playoffocity Score: 26/50
This is the exact same thing as the Colorado game. RSL need to take care of business here. Like really, really need to take care of business. I’m starting to worry about them.
LAFC vs. Austin FC
WATCH: Apple TV - Free, FS1 | Wednesday, 10:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 23/50
Playoffocity Score: 24/50
It’s a get-right game for LAFC after El Tráfico. If they miss here… well, it might be time to have some conversations. It hasn’t looked great since Leagues Cup.
Seattle Sounders FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Wednesday, 10:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 22/50
Playoffocity Score: 23/50
Like the rest of these, I really think Seattle should try and take care of business against a not-so-good team.
Inter Miami sign Cremaschi to new contract: Inter Miami CF have signed homegrown midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi to a contract extension through 2027 with an option for 2028. The 19-year-old US international is in his second season with Inter Miami’s first team. He has 6g/9a in 59 matches across all competitions and played a crucial role in their Leagues Cup 2023-winning side.
Messi named Player of the Matchday: Lionel Messi came back with a bang in Matchday 32, claiming MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra honors thanks to a brilliant return performance for Inter Miami CF. In his first club appearance since June 1, Messi scored two goals and added an assist as Supporters' Shield-leading Miami beat the Philadelphia Union, 3-1, to earn their fifth-straight win.
- Sacha Kljestan explained whose stock is up and whose stock is down.
- Joe Lowery picked out the under-the-radar MLS stories you should know
- Charles Boehm looked at the Young Players of the Matchday.
- Here’s your Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.
Good luck out there. Come home when you can.