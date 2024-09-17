Your Tuesday Kickoff: Playoff stakes are high in MLS Matchday 33

San Diego FC have appointed Mikey Varas as their first head coach. Varas most recently served as interim head coach of the US men’s national team. He also led the US U-20s to a quarterfinal finish at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Carlos Vela is back, re-signing with LAFC as they seek a third straight MLS Cup presented by Audi appearance. Vela's deal lasts through 2024 with an option for 2025. The Mexican superstar and 2019 Landon Donovan MLS MVP was out of contract since last December, pausing a legendary run with the Black & Gold.

All MLS games are worth watching. Some are worth watching more. The Watchgridometer is here to help you plan your weekend by giving each game a potential watchability score. A 50/50 game has “best game of all time” potential. Games are ranked in order relative to their time slot. We have reached the point in the season where games carry a “playoffocity” score, too. 50/50 means a win or go-home game on Decision Day.

It’s our second-to-last midweek Watchgridometer of the year. We’re almost to the end. Prepare for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs accordingly. And remember…

And whoever scores the most will have picked up key points in their respective playoff race. The Galaxy have a short sprint left to claim the top spot in the Western Conference. Portland have a short sprint left to climb over as many teams as possible in the West or be stuck in a Wild Card spot. There’s a decent chance we see this one again in Round One of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

There are roughly 15 goals in this game. If it’s anything like we expect, it’s going to be an uncut MLS After Dark for 90 minutes. Like, so many goals.

Every now and then, you go into a game not asking for much and come away with more than you ever imagined

Houston Dynamo FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Wednesday, 8:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 39/50

Playoffocity Score: 40/50

This is one of the most enjoyable and consequential games of the night. Houston and Vancouver are separated by a point in the standings and both have aspirations of finishing in a home playoff spot. They’re both within three points of third place. And both are turning to new DPs to help carry them down the stretch. Houston’s Ezequiel Ponce and Vancouver’s Stuart Armstrong will play huge roles tomorrow and over the next few weeks.

New York City FC vs. Philadelphia Union

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Wednesday, 7:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 38/50

Playoffocity Score: 39/50

This is a fun one between teams in two different playoff races. NYCFC are trying to get their life together enough to finally make a push for the last home playoff spot in the East. Philadelphia are trying to ride an impressive run of form back above the playoff line. That won’t be easy against a good NYCFC side, but, then again, NYCFC haven’t exactly been on a heater lately. This could go so many directions.

Atlanta United vs. Inter Miami CF

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Wednesday, 7:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 31/50

Playoffocity Score: 20/50

Last time these two met, Atlanta boat-raced Lionel Messi and Inter Miami in a 3-1 win in Fort Lauderdale. Atlanta immediately went out the next game and got whomped by Charlotte so badly they dismissed head coach Gonzalo Pineda. Which Atlanta are we going to get this time? Based on the last two games they’ve played, there’s no way to tell.

Orlando City SC vs. Charlotte FC

WATCH: Apple TV - Free, FS1 | Wednesday, 8:15 pm ET

Watchability Score: 36/50

Playoffocity Score: 40/50

I don’t know how enjoyable this game will actually be, but it is one of the most critical games of the night. Orlando and Charlotte are both in contention for the final home playoff spot in the East. There are only two points between them in the standings. This has stakes.

But it’s also a litmus test. Charlotte have looked bad over their last two matches with all three of their DPs on the field, while Orlando have looked outstanding over the last 10 games while playing against subpar competition. Both have plenty to prove.

Minnesota United FC vs. FC Cincinnati

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Wednesday, 8:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 30/50

Playoffocity Score: 33/50