Inter Miami sign Benjamin Cremaschi to new contract

"His future is extremely bright and we’re looking forward to his continued contributions to Inter Miami CF."

"Benja is a great homegrown success story for our development pathway, and we are thrilled to further our mutual commitment in the years to come," chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said in a release.

The 19-year-old US international is in his second season with Inter Miami’s first team. He has 6g/9a in 59 matches across all competitions and played a crucial role in their Leagues Cup 2023-winning side .

Inter Miami CF have signed homegrown midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi to a contract extension through 2027 with an option for 2028, the club announced Monday.

Cremaschi initially signed with Inter Miami in November 2022 following his rapid rise from an MLS NEXT All-Star to a consistent contributor with MLS NEXT Pro side Inter Miami CF II.

Internationally, Cremaschi has one USMNT appearance and represented Team USA at the 2024 Summer Olympics. He’s also featured in an Argentina U-20 camp.

"It feels good to sign this contract, knowing I’ll be staying at Inter Miami, it’s a huge accomplishment… I’m just happy to continue to represent this city," said Cremaschi.

"Everything has helped me, from the Academy, to Inter Miami CF II, to the first team. I’m obviously going to work hard on the field for myself and the people around me, for this city, to inspire more kids like me."

Cremaschi and Inter Miami are first in the Eastern Conference, on pace to win the 2024 MLS Supporters’ Shield and set a single-season points record.