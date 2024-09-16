Young Players: Who were the Matchday 32 standouts?

As we sifted through the video and data from Matchday 32 to build this list, the YPPOTW politburo found ourselves harking back to the aftermath of the United States vs. Canada friendly in the just-completed September international window.

Confused? Let us explain.

The USMNT had just gotten their tails well and truly kicked by their CanMNT counterparts, the first time that’s happened south of the border since 1957 (!). One of the few silver linings for the Yanks: ex-Columbus Crew star and distinguished YPPOTW alum Aidan Morris, who changed the game off the bench and set up the Luca de la Torre goal that cut Canada’s lead in half to ensure a nervy close to the 2-1 result.

Afterwards, interim boss Mikey Varas praised Morris, now at England’s Middlesbrough FC, at length:

“I've been telling Aidan how proud I am that he took a big jump. He moved to Europe from a very comfortable place in Columbus, playing for one of the best coaches [Wilfried Nancy] probably in the world, really, even though he's in MLS, and an amazing club. You can imagine how comfortable he could be there. And he took that leap of faith. He had good performances from the beginning with Middlesbrough. That's what got him in here.

“Now he stepped on the field and he did his thing. He sent a statement to me. I didn't start him. That's on me. And he put a statement. And that's all I can ask from players - that when you get your shot, you play at your highest level, and you show me that I either got it wrong, or I got it right. And yeah, he showed me that he can do it, he can do a really good job for us.”