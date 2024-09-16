Colorado, Orlando & more: Under-the-radar stories you should know

You know Lionel Messi made his triumphant return for Inter Miami . You know the LA Galaxy stormed back to earn all three points against LAFC in the latest El Tráfico. You know FC Cincinnati and the Columbus Crew played to a hard-fought draw in Hell is Real.

If you want to impress your groupchat with high-quality takes as the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs field takes shape, this column is for you.

Beyond the sea of GOATs and recent rivalries is a set of under-the-radar stories helping define the last stretch. Today, I’m diving into two such storylines from the Western Conference and another pair from the Eastern Conference.

With a roster short on game-changing wingers, Armas and Co. have done the right thing by stacking the middle, looking sharp on the break, and attacking with wave after wave. It’s that gameplan and execution that’s helped remake Colorado in 2024.

Playing out of their narrow 4-2-3-1 shape, few teams in MLS make life more miserable for opposing center backs than the Rapids.

They’re sixth in MLS in goals per 90 and third in xG per 90, according to FBref. Now, a big chunk of Colorado’s goals have come from the penalty spot: they’re first in the league in penalties scored per 90 at 0.29. While they shouldn’t expect to have a penalty call in their favor three out of every 10 games for the rest of this year, Chris Armas’ team does an excellent job of forcing the hands of opposing defenders (and referees) by applying regular attacking pressure in key areas. Per FBref, they’re third in passes into the final third and sixth in passes into the box.

What’s behind their success? Well, the Rapids have quietly become one of the best attacking teams in MLS.

The LA Galaxy aren’t the only Western Conference club in the middle of an astonishing turnaround. Sure, the Galaxy have gone from second-worst to first. But the Colorado Rapids ? They’ve had the largest points-per-game increase from 2023 to 2024 in the West at +0.89. Zooming out even further, they’re second in the entire league in their points-per-game improvement from last year to this year, only behind Inter Miami.

What’s wrong with RSL?

It’s all unraveling for Real Salt Lake.

They’ve lost four of their last six regular-season games and their grip on the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference – the last spot that guarantees you home-field advantage in Round One of the postseason – could slip at any moment. How did a team that looked firmly in the Supporters’ Shield race a few months ago find themselves staring a chasing pack right in the face?

Even if things started to slip just before the summer transfer window shut, it would be foolish to look anywhere other than RSL’s action in the market for the root cause of their struggles.

Andrés Gómez moving from RSL’s right wing to Ligue 1’s Rennes for a reported eight-figure fee is exactly when things started to take a turn. After some minor injury problems and a brief suspension, Chicho Arango already wasn’t scoring like he did to start the season. However, with Gómez, a Best XI-caliber winger who had 13 goals and seven primary assists in 2024, drawing attention and creating space for his Colombian counterpart, it was only a matter of time until Arango found his wheels again.

But when a Godfather offer slides across your desk for an ambitious young player, how can you refuse?

RSL did their best to restock as quickly as possible, adding Dominik Marczuk as a replacement U22 Initiative winger (along with DP Diogo Gonçalves, though the club planned to sign a DP No. 10 even before Gómez's exit). Still, looking at the with-and-without Gómez splits is incredibly revealing. Before the winger's last game for Salt Lake, they averaged 2.04 goals and 1.69 xG per game, according to American Soccer Analysis. In the four games since his departure, they’ve averaged one goal and 1.02 xG per game.