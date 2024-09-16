Inter Miami: Lionel Messi named Player of the Matchday

Lionel Messi came back with a bang in Matchday 32, claiming MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra honors thanks to a brilliant return performance for Inter Miami CF.
In his first club appearance since June 1, Messi scored two goals and added an assist as Supporters' Shield-leading Miami beat the Philadelphia Union, 3-1, to earn their fifth-straight win.
With his three goal contributions, the legendary Argentine No. 10 became the fastest player in MLS history to record at least 15 goals and 15 assists – achieving the feat in 19 games, 10 fewer than the previous record holder, Toronto FC icon Sebastian Giovinco.
Messi's 28 goal contributions (14g/14a) in 2024 are third-most in the league, despite the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner playing just 1,125 minutes. His 1.12 goals per 90 minutes is the best mark in MLS among qualifying players.
Miami, who remain on pace to set a single-season points record (62 points; 2.21 ppg), are just the second club in MLS history (along with D.C. United in 2015) to win eight matches in a single season after conceding the game's opening goal (excluding the shootout era). The Herons also became the fourth club ever to reach 60 points within the first 28 games of a single season.
Messi & Co. return to action on Wednesday night when visiting Eastern Conference rivals Atlanta United (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
The MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra is selected each matchday of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while an X (formerly known as Twitter) fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio, and online media.