Inter Miami: Lionel Messi named Player of the Matchday

Messi's 28 goal contributions (14g/14a) in 2024 are third-most in the league, despite the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner playing just 1,125 minutes. His 1.12 goals per 90 minutes is the best mark in MLS among qualifying players.

With his three goal contributions, the legendary Argentine No. 10 became the fastest player in MLS history to record at least 15 goals and 15 assists – achieving the feat in 19 games, 10 fewer than the previous record holder, Toronto FC icon Sebastian Giovinco.

In his first club appearance since June 1, Messi scored two goals and added an assist as Supporters' Shield-leading Miami beat the Philadelphia Union , 3-1 , to earn their fifth-straight win.

Lionel Messi came back with a bang in Matchday 32, claiming MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra honors thanks to a brilliant return performance for Inter Miami CF .

Miami, who remain on pace to set a single-season points record (62 points; 2.21 ppg), are just the second club in MLS history (along with D.C. United in 2015) to win eight matches in a single season after conceding the game's opening goal (excluding the shootout era). The Herons also became the fourth club ever to reach 60 points within the first 28 games of a single season.

Messi & Co. return to action on Wednesday night when visiting Eastern Conference rivals Atlanta United (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).