Player of the Matchday

Inter Miami: Lionel Messi named Player of the Matchday

24MLS_MOTM_MD32-16x9
MLSsoccer staff

Lionel Messi came back with a bang in Matchday 32, claiming MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra honors thanks to a brilliant return performance for Inter Miami CF.

In his first club appearance since June 1, Messi scored two goals and added an assist as Supporters' Shield-leading Miami beat the Philadelphia Union, 3-1, to earn their fifth-straight win.

With his three goal contributions, the legendary Argentine No. 10 became the fastest player in MLS history to record at least 15 goals and 15 assists – achieving the feat in 19 games, 10 fewer than the previous record holder, Toronto FC icon Sebastian Giovinco.

Messi's 28 goal contributions (14g/14a) in 2024 are third-most in the league, despite the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner playing just 1,125 minutes. His 1.12 goals per 90 minutes is the best mark in MLS among qualifying players.

Miami, who remain on pace to set a single-season points record (62 points; 2.21 ppg), are just the second club in MLS history (along with D.C. United in 2015) to win eight matches in a single season after conceding the game's opening goal (excluding the shootout era). The Herons also became the fourth club ever to reach 60 points within the first 28 games of a single season.

Messi & Co. return to action on Wednesday night when visiting Eastern Conference rivals Atlanta United (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

The MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra is selected each matchday of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while an X (formerly known as Twitter) fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio, and online media.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Player of the Matchday Inter Miami CF Matchday Lionel Messi

Related Stories

Seattle Sounders: Albert Rusnák named Player of the Matchday
FC Cincinnati's Luca Orellano named Player of the Matchday
Inter Miami's Luis Suárez named Player of the Matchday
More News
More News
Young Players: Who were the Matchday 32 standouts?
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Young Players: Who were the Matchday 32 standouts?
Inter Miami: Lionel Messi named Player of the Matchday
Player of the Matchday

Inter Miami: Lionel Messi named Player of the Matchday
Stock Up, Stock Down: LA Galaxy deliver, Charlotte & RSL continue slide
Voices: Sacha Kljestan

Stock Up, Stock Down: LA Galaxy deliver, Charlotte & RSL continue slide
Team of the Matchday: Messi, Puig steal the show in Matchday 32
Team of the Matchday

Team of the Matchday: Messi, Puig steal the show in Matchday 32
San Diego FC name Mikey Varas head coach

San Diego FC name Mikey Varas head coach
Video
Video
Player of the Matchday 32: Lionel Messi
1:47

Player of the Matchday 32: Lionel Messi
Red cards, PKs, offsides: Breaking down the biggest calls of Matchday 32
6:25
Instant Replay

Red cards, PKs, offsides: Breaking down the biggest calls of Matchday 32
Must-see golazos! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
1:28

Must-see golazos! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
WATCH: Every goal from Matchday 32!
23:28

WATCH: Every goal from Matchday 32!