San Diego FC name Mikey Varas head coach

"As we prepare for our inaugural season, Mikey’s leadership, desire to win now, and his deep understanding of player development make him the ideal choice to guide our club forward."

"We believe Mikey is the perfect choice to lead San Diego FC as the club’s first head coach," club chairman Sir Mohamed Mansour said in a statement.

Before working at U.S. Soccer, Varas spent three seasons as an FC Dallas assistant coach under previous manager Luchi Gonzalez.

Varas most recently served as interim head coach of the US men’s national team . He also led the US U-20s to a quarterfinal finish at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

While leading the US U-20s, Varas’ side won the 2022 Concacaf U-20 Championship. That accomplishment qualified the US for the Olympics for the first time since 2008.

Before joining FC Dallas’ first team, Varas was head coach of their U-16s. He’s also worked with the Sacramento Republic Academy.

"Mikey embodies the values and ambitions of San Diego FC," said sporting director Tyler Heaps. "His ideas on the game and how it should be played align with ours and his commitment and energy throughout the process is one that we feel connects with this community and our vision for the club.