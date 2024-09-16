San Diego FC name Mikey Varas head coach

San Diego FC have their inaugural head coach, appointing Mikey Varas as their 2025 MLS expansion season approaches.
Varas most recently served as interim head coach of the US men’s national team. He also led the US U-20s to a quarterfinal finish at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup.
Before working at U.S. Soccer, Varas spent three seasons as an FC Dallas assistant coach under previous manager Luchi Gonzalez.
"We believe Mikey is the perfect choice to lead San Diego FC as the club’s first head coach," club chairman Sir Mohamed Mansour said in a statement.
"As we prepare for our inaugural season, Mikey’s leadership, desire to win now, and his deep understanding of player development make him the ideal choice to guide our club forward."
While leading the US U-20s, Varas’ side won the 2022 Concacaf U-20 Championship. That accomplishment qualified the US for the Olympics for the first time since 2008.
Before joining FC Dallas’ first team, Varas was head coach of their U-16s. He’s also worked with the Sacramento Republic Academy.
"Mikey embodies the values and ambitions of San Diego FC," said sporting director Tyler Heaps. "His ideas on the game and how it should be played align with ours and his commitment and energy throughout the process is one that we feel connects with this community and our vision for the club.
"We have big aspirations for SDFC, and we believe Mikey has the right drive, passion, and leadership to help us build a winning culture. I’m looking forward to welcoming him to San Diego and continuing to build out the staff that will support and help us accomplish our goals."
San Diego, soon to become MLS team No. 30, have six players under contract. Their roster is headlined by Mexican international winger Chucky Lozano, who's playing for reigning Eredivisie champions PSV Eindhoven before joining next winter.
SDFC's home matches will be played at Snapdragon Stadium. The club's building a training facility that will also house their Right to Dream Youth Development Academy.
"I am honored to join San Diego FC as the club’s first head coach," said Varas. "The opportunity to build something special from the ground up, with such ambitious and committed ownership, and in a city with such a passionate fan base, is truly exciting.
"I look forward to working with the team and the community to develop a winning culture from the start. I will give everything to this club and the people of San Diego."