Carlos Vela signs with LAFC: El Rey returns!

Carlos Vela is back, re-signing with LAFC as they seek a third straight MLS Cup presented by Audi appearance. Vela's deal, announced Monday, lasts through 2024 with an option for 2025.
The Mexican superstar and 2019 Landon Donovan MLS MVP was out of contract since last December, pausing a legendary run with the Black & Gold.
Now, the 35-year-old forward joins a high-powered attack featuring Olivier Giroud, Denis Bouanga, Mateusz Bogusz and Cristian Olivera.
The move was completed before the MLS Roster Freeze Date on Sept. 13. Teams could sign free agents until then.
"Carlos has played such an instrumental role in the success we have enjoyed at LAFC both on and off the field," co-president & general manager John Thorrington said in a release.
"He means so much to our club, our fans and our city. It was important to everyone involved to have him return to LAFC, and we are thrilled that he will be back in Black & Gold."
LAFC legend
Vela was LAFC’s inaugural signing before their 2018 expansion season, concluding time in Europe with Premier League powerhouse Arsenal, LaLiga side Real Sociedad and more.
The addition proved transformative, with Vela captaining LAFC to one MLS Cup (2022), two Supporters’ Shields (2019, '22) and two Concacaf Champions Cup finals (2020, '23).
While winning MVP and Golden Boot presented by Audi honors in 2019, Vela authored the most productive attacking season in league history with 34g/15a in 31 games.
The three-time MLS All-Star and three-time MLS Best XI selection has 78g/58a in 152 career matches with LAFC.
"Los Angeles and the LAFC fans are very important to me and my family," Vela said. "LAFC is a special club, and I am proud of what we have built here. I am excited to return to LAFC and try to help the team achieve great things in any way that I can."
Trophy push
While LAFC and Vela didn't reach a new deal after losing MLS Cup 2023 at the Columbus Crew, both parties remained in contact over a potential agreement.
Nine months later, LAFC and Vela reunite with seven regular-season games remaining and the club second in the Western Conference (48 points; 14W-7L-6D).
"Carlos is important to the entire LAFC community," lead managing owner Bennett Rosenthal said. "We simply would not be who we are without him. On behalf of our ownership group, I am honored to welcome Carlos and his family back to LAFC."