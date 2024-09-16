Stock Up, Stock Down: LA Galaxy deliver, Charlotte & RSL continue slide

The finish line is in sight! The long marathon has turned into a full-on sprint to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

This past weekend was no exception with some amazing matches. Let's look at where we stand.

Who will get in and who will be going on an early vacation? The last few weeks of the regular season are as exciting as they have ever been in MLS.

The playoff picture in the Western Conference is starting to look clearer, but that battle for playoff spots in the Eastern Conference appears murkier every matchday.

El Tráfico

There is no question: El Tráfico is the best and most entertaining rivalry in MLS and it's not even close. It has everything: drama, hatred, respect and superstars. But what sets this rivalry apart is the goals. This derby averages over four goals per contest all-time. That is absurd and must-see TV!

This past week's edition of El Tráfico lived up to the billing. LAFC raced out to an early lead, but Galaxy came storming back with a dominant second-half performance to win 4-2 at home and stay unbeaten at Dignity Health Sports Park this season.