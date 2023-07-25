Your Tuesday Kickoff: Is more Messi Leagues Cup magic in store tonight?

The Leagues Cup 2023 match between LA Galaxy and Club León, originally scheduled for Tuesday evening, has been rescheduled for Wednesday, July 26 at 10:30 pm ET at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Club León’s preparations for the match were significantly impacted due to a mechanical issue with the charter aircraft scheduled to transport the team to Los Angeles.

The San Jose Earthquakes have signed forward Cristian Espinoza to a new contract that keeps him as a Designated Player through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026. The Argentine winger has been in the Landon Donovan MLS MVP conversation this year, posting 11 goals and seven assists in 23 regular-season games. That led to Espinoza earning a 2023 MLS All-Star nod, representing the Earthquakes in last week’s midsummer spectacle vs. Premier League side Arsenal FC.

CF Montréal have signed forward Kwadwo “Mahala” Opoku to a new contract through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027. The deal comes less than three weeks after the Canadian club acquired Opoku from LAFC for $1.75 million in General Allocation Money (GAM).

The Columbus Crew have transferred center back Miloš Degenek to Serbian top-flight side Red Star Belgrade for an undisclosed fee. The move, which sees the Australian international defender begin a third stint at Red Star Belgrade, caps a year-and-a-half stay for the 29-year-old in MLS. He played in 40 matches (34 starts) for the Crew from 2022-23, plus featured for Australia at last fall’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Lionel Messi takes the field again tonight. Rumor is both he and Sergio Busquets will start this one. There are also other very important Leagues Cup games, too. Let’s talk it out.

Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United | 7:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Plusometer Score: 49/50

Only reason it’s not a 50/50 is because that kind of feels like a jinx at this point. The first game of the Lionel Messi era definitely lived up to the hype, and it seems like we’re asking the universe for a lot to get yet another “Where were you when” moment. Still, this is the first real taste of MLS for Messi and Busquets. Can they truly do it on a humid Tuesday night in Fort Lauderdale???

Uhhh… yeah, yeah they probably can. It’s not even really clear what kind of lineup Atlanta will be trotting out in this one, but it could be a heckuva introduction for Atlanta’s new midfielder Tristan Muyumba. Whoever the Five Stripes put out there, they’ll need to be at their best to slow down the Herons.

Santos Laguna vs. Houston Dynamo | 8:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - Free, UniMás, FS1

Plusometer Score: 30/50

The Dynamo were only able to take a point from Orlando in their first game, and the door is wide open for Santos to go ahead and clinch a spot in the knockout round. All they need is two points tonight to advance. The Dynamo are going to have their hands full here. They’ve shown they have the quality to pull out a win, but they just haven’t quite had the consistency.

FC Dallas vs. Necaxa | 9:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Plusometer Score: 25/50

On paper, this feels evenly matched. The pressure is all on Dallas, though, after allowing a late equalizer to Charlotte the other night. They need at least two points to survive.

**Mazatlán vs. Juárez | 9:30 p.m ET