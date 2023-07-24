Lionel Messi & Sergio Busquets: What did we learn in their Inter Miami debuts?

Those kinds of progressive passes are a welcome sight in Miami. So far this year in MLS regular-season play, Inter Miami have truly struggled to move the ball forward with any sort of precision or speed (with injuries factoring in). They’re 22nd in the league in progressive passes per 90 minutes, according to FBref, and 27th in the league in direct attacking speed, according to Opta. With Busquets involved, expect Miami to climb up the rankings in both of those statistics – and fast. After playing eight line-breaking passes in limited minutes on Friday night, just imagine the damage he’ll do to an opposing defensive shape over the course of 90 minutes.