Lionel Messi confirmed as Inter Miami CF captain

The Argentine superstar, when making his debut Friday vs. Cruz Azul as a 54th-minute substitute, was given the armband by US international defender DeAndre Yedlin. Brazilian midfielder Gregore previously had captain’s duties for the Herons, but has been out with a foot injury since mid-March.

Martino also said Messi and fellow newcomer Sergio Busquets could see more minutes at DRV PNK Stadium, noting “everything will depend on how they feel.” The FC Barcelona legends joined the team last weekend following the 2022-23 European season, and now may start vs. Atlanta in just their second MLS match.

Messi will be looking to build off an iconic debut for Inter Miami, scoring a trademark free kick in the 94th minute to seal a 2-1 win over their Liga MX opponent. After that Hollywood-esque finish, Inter Miami will secure a Leagues Cup Round of 32 spot with just a point against Atlanta.