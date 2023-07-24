San Jose Earthquakes give Cristian Espinoza contract extension 

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
The San Jose Earthquakes have signed forward Cristian Espinoza to a new contract that keeps him as a Designated Player through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026, the club announced Monday.
The Argentine winger has been in the Landon Donovan MLS MVP conversation this year, posting 11 goals and seven assists in 23 regular-season games. That led to Espinoza earning a 2023 MLS All-Star nod, representing the Earthquakes in last week’s midsummer spectacle vs. Premier League side Arsenal FC.
“Cristian has been very productive every season with us and is regarded as one of the top players in the league, as evidenced by him earning a spot on the All-Star team this year,” Earthquakes general manager Chris Leitch said in a release.
“He has an elite ability to create chances for his teammates and his goal production has increased every season. Cristian is also an incredible leader for this team both on the field and in our community. We are excited to have Cristian continue his career in San Jose.”
Espinoza, 28, has tallied 26 goals and a record-breaking 51 assists in 142 regular-season appearances (136 starts) for the Earthquakes since arriving in 2019 from LaLiga side Villarreal.
This year, Espinoza has been named to the Team of the Matchday presented by Audi six times and was voted MLS Player of the Month for April 2023.
“I really love the Earthquakes. This is where I find happiness on the field and I’m really excited to help the club make the next steps forward,” said Espinoza. “My family is really comfortable here, my kids were born here, I really feel like San Jose is a part of me and I’m really happy here. I feel at home.”
This year, San Jose are in their first season with head coach Luchi Gonzalez at the helm. At the Leagues Cup break, the club sits sixth in the Western Conference standings (8W-7L-8D, 32 points) while chasing an Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs return.
