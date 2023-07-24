San Jose Earthquakes give Cristian Espinoza contract extension 

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

The San Jose Earthquakes have signed forward Cristian Espinoza to a new contract that keeps him as a Designated Player through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026, the club announced Monday.

The Argentine winger has been in the Landon Donovan MLS MVP conversation this year, posting 11 goals and seven assists in 23 regular-season games. That led to Espinoza earning a 2023 MLS All-Star nod, representing the Earthquakes in last week’s midsummer spectacle vs. Premier League side Arsenal FC.

“Cristian has been very productive every season with us and is regarded as one of the top players in the league, as evidenced by him earning a spot on the All-Star team this year,” Earthquakes general manager Chris Leitch said in a release.