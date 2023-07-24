Smith: Don't forget "very special" Hany Mukhtar during Messi Mania!

That was at least the case Sunday night after Nashville SC defeated the Colorado Rapids, 2-1, at GEODIS Park to start their Leagues Cup campaign with confidence. And, as is usually the case, Hany Mukhtar played a leading role for the Music City club, tallying one goal and one assist after subbing on in the 55th minute.

But what about that free-kick goal the GOAT scored two evenings prior, captivating the global soccer world and going social-media viral to hand Inter Miami CF a 2-1 win over Liga MX side Cruz Azul?! And it came in the 94th minute of Messi’s debut – a storybook ending to the Argentine superstar joining the league.

Nashville head coach Gary Smith, recognizing few players can compare to the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, entertained the postmatch topic with grace while praising his own star attacker.

“Have you not seen this guy score a free kick in a very similar fashion? I'm not trying to compare Hany to Lionel Messi. What I'm trying to say is this guy right now is, if not the best player [in MLS], he's certainly in the top ones. He's performed over the last three years at an incredible level,” said Smith, recognizing Mukhtar as the reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP and Golden Boot presented by Audi winner.

“Now, what I saw the other night was amazing from Lionel Messi – and I have to expect that he's not trained an awful lot either, but the caliber of his play, just the confidence he brought out of other players. Do we not see that from this gentleman next to me for our group?