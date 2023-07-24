Columbus Crew transfer Miloš Degenek to Serbia's Red Star Belgrade

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

The Columbus Crew have transferred center back Miloš Degenek to Serbian top-flight side Red Star Belgrade for an undisclosed fee, the club announced Monday.

The move, which sees the Australian international defender begin a third stint at Red Star Belgrade, caps a year-and-a-half stay for the 29-year-old in MLS. He played in 40 matches (34 starts) for the Crew from 2022-23, plus featured for Australia at last fall’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

“Miloš has been a solid professional over the past 18 months and for him, this was an opportunity to move closer to family, which was something he desired,” Crew president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said in a release. “We appreciate Milos’ contributions to the Black & Gold, and we wish him the best in his return to Serbia.”

As Degenek departs, the Crew turn to Gustavo Vallecilla (on loan from Colorado Rapids), newcomer Yevhen Cheberko, veteran Steven Moreira and more as options at center back. Head coach Wilfried Nancy often deploys a three-man backline with wingbacks, preferring dynamic profiles at the heart of their defense.

The Crew, eyeing an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs return in Nancy’s first year at the helm, are sixth in the Eastern Conference table at the Leagues Cup break.