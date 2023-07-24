Transfer Tracker

Columbus Crew transfer Miloš Degenek to Serbia's Red Star Belgrade

Milos Degenek transfer
Jonathan Sigal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

The Columbus Crew have transferred center back Miloš Degenek to Serbian top-flight side Red Star Belgrade for an undisclosed fee, the club announced Monday.

The move, which sees the Australian international defender begin a third stint at Red Star Belgrade, caps a year-and-a-half stay for the 29-year-old in MLS. He played in 40 matches (34 starts) for the Crew from 2022-23, plus featured for Australia at last fall’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

“Miloš has been a solid professional over the past 18 months and for him, this was an opportunity to move closer to family, which was something he desired,” Crew president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said in a release. “We appreciate Milos’ contributions to the Black & Gold, and we wish him the best in his return to Serbia.”

As Degenek departs, the Crew turn to Gustavo Vallecilla (on loan from Colorado Rapids), newcomer Yevhen Cheberko, veteran Steven Moreira and more as options at center back. Head coach Wilfried Nancy often deploys a three-man backline with wingbacks, preferring dynamic profiles at the heart of their defense.

The Crew, eyeing an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs return in Nancy’s first year at the helm, are sixth in the Eastern Conference table at the Leagues Cup break.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Jonathan Sigal -
@JonathanSigal
Transfer Tracker Columbus Crew Milos Degenek

Related Stories

Houston Dynamo transfer Juan Castilla to Colombia's Deportivo Cali
LAFC acquire forward Mario González from Braga
NYCFC transfer Gabriel Pereira to Qatar's Al-Rayyan 
More News
More News
Columbus Crew transfer Miloš Degenek to Serbia's Red Star Belgrade
Transfer Tracker

Columbus Crew transfer Miloš Degenek to Serbia's Red Star Belgrade
Minnesota United wave MLS banner after Puebla rout: "We are far better than Liga MX"

Minnesota United wave MLS banner after Puebla rout: "We are far better than Liga MX"
Alan Pulido red card thwarts Chivas reunion in Leagues Cup

Alan Pulido red card thwarts Chivas reunion in Leagues Cup
Houston Dynamo transfer Juan Castilla to Colombia's Deportivo Cali
Transfer Tracker

Houston Dynamo transfer Juan Castilla to Colombia's Deportivo Cali
Inter Miami CF supporters' groups brace for Lionel Messi era: “It’s the show”
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Inter Miami CF supporters' groups brace for Lionel Messi era: “It’s the show”
Lionel Messi tracker: Schedule, how to watch Inter Miami CF in 2023

Lionel Messi tracker: Schedule, how to watch Inter Miami CF in 2023
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Columbus Crew vs. St. Louis CITY SC | July 23, 2023
6:59

HIGHLIGHTS: Columbus Crew vs. St. Louis CITY SC | July 23, 2023
Own Goal: J. Russell-Rowe, CLB, 84'
0:41

Own Goal: J. Russell-Rowe, CLB, 84'
PK Goal: C. Hernández vs. STL, 29'
0:50

PK Goal: C. Hernández vs. STL, 29'
Goal: L. Zelarayán vs. STL, 11'
0:47

Goal: L. Zelarayán vs. STL, 11'
More Video