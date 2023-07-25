LA Galaxy vs. Club León Leagues Cup match rescheduled for July 26 

The Leagues Cup 2023 group-stage match between LA Galaxy and Club León, originally scheduled for Tuesday evening, has been rescheduled for Wednesday, July 26 (10:30 pm ET | Apple TV - Free, FS1) at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.
Club León’s preparations for the match were significantly impacted due to a mechanical issue with the charter aircraft scheduled to transport the team to Los Angeles. They were traveling after beating Vancouver Whitecaps FC in penalty kicks at BC Place to begin West 3 play.
"We deeply thank Club León, its players, members of the technical staff and the delegation for their patience, as well as the LA Galaxy for understanding the circumstances surrounding the rescheduling of the match,” said Víctor Guevara, Vice President of Competitions, Leagues Cup, in a release. “We prioritize the integrity of all participants at all times."
Tickets originally purchased for the July 25 game will be honored for the rescheduled match on July 26.