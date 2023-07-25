LA Galaxy vs. Club León Leagues Cup match rescheduled for July 26 

Club León’s preparations for the match were significantly impacted due to a mechanical issue with the charter aircraft scheduled to transport the team to Los Angeles. They were traveling after beating Vancouver Whitecaps FC in penalty kicks at BC Place to begin West 3 play.

"We deeply thank Club León, its players, members of the technical staff and the delegation for their patience, as well as the LA Galaxy for understanding the circumstances surrounding the rescheduling of the match,” said Víctor Guevara, Vice President of Competitions, Leagues Cup, in a release. “We prioritize the integrity of all participants at all times."