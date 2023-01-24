Your Tuesday Kickoff: Could the Dynamo’s fortunes finally change this season?

The Alexander Callens sweepstakes have ended with the Peruvian international defender signing outside of MLS . La Liga side Girona announced Monday they’ve signed the longtime New York City FC standout and 2022 MLS Defender of the Year finalist, putting the 30-year-old back in Spain. Callens was out of contract following the 2022 MLS season and was eligible to sign abroad for free or within MLS (met free agency requirements).

The LA Galaxy have transferred winger Samuel Grandsir to Ligue 2 leaders Le Havre and maintained an undisclosed sell-on fee. The move ends Grandsir’s two-year stint in Galaxy colors, after the 26-year-old joined ahead of the 2021 campaign from Ligue 1 side AS Monaco. Grandsir departs with seven goals and 13 assists in 73 games across all competitions, continuing LA’s winger turnover after they traded DP Kévin Cabral to the Colorado Rapids earlier this winter.

Houston Dynamo FC’s roster overhaul continued Monday, announcing they’ve signed attacking midfielder Amine Bassi from Ligue 2 side FC Metz. The 25-year-old former Moroccan youth international is under contract through the 2024 season with options for 2025-26. The signing was completed using Targeted Allocation Money (TAM). Bassi is Houston’s second key attacking import this winter after acquiring Paraguayan international winger Iván Franco on loan from Club Libertad earlier this month. They'll join DP striker Sebastián Ferreira in the final third.

We’re a month and two days out from the start of the MLS season. We’re a week and six days out from Seattle taking the field at the Club World Cup. And we’re a month, a week, and five days from the start of an MLS run at defending their CCL title for the first time. Basically, we’re close, but not really close and a lot of things are still moving into place, but very few things are actually in place and it still feels like the overall picture of the 2023 season is still incredibly blurry. Hope that clears some things up. Anyway, let’s talk some of it out.

At some point before the season begins we’ll sit down and rank every team by nothing but how interesting I find them. I promise somehow, someway I’ll make that interesting to you too. But for now, I just wanted to tell you Houston would be up there pretty high.

The Dynamo have had an interesting couple of years here. They brought in former Crew technical director Pat Onstad to be their GM. They brought in Hector Herrera to roam midfield at what is not BBVA Compass Stadium nor BBVA Stadium nor PNC Stadium, but is now in fact Shell Energy Stadium. And, most intriguingly, they brought in Paulo Nagamura to manage the team for only a year before moving on to longtime D.C. United head coach Ben Olsen.

That’s the shorthand, 10,000-foot, national writer view of it all anyway. It really did feel like they were building up momentum towards something we hadn’t seen in Houston for a while, then it all kind of cratered out during a frustrating 2022, and now I have no idea what direction the team is trending or if that even matters.

I will say, a part of me is trending towards optimism again with Houston. They just announced a partnership with a new analytics consulting company called SRC FTBL and they’ve quietly (?) had a busy offseason. There’s been a mass culling, with 12 players heading out after the end of the 2022 season and two starters - Matias Vera and Adam Lundqvist - heading out in the last couple of weeks. Meanwhile, they’ve brought in MLS veterans Artur, Brad Smith and Franco Escobar plus two new wingers in Iván Franco and Amine Bassi and I’d imagine there are a few more moves on the way.

And, again, all of this will lead to a roster led by, for better or worse, an extremely MLS guy in Olsen. There were some highs in D.C. during his time, but there were a whole lot of lows. All considered, it’s hard to know exactly how much of that was on him, but his tactics objectively had a… let’s call it rigidity to them.