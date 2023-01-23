Houston Dynamo sign attacker Amine Bassi from Ligue 2's Metz

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Houston Dynamo FC’s roster overhaul before head coach Ben Olsen’s first year in charge continued Monday, announcing they’ve signed attacking midfielder Amine Bassi from Ligue 2 side FC Metz.

The 25-year-old former Moroccan youth international is under contract through the 2024 season with options for 2025-26. The signing was completed using Targeted Allocation Money (TAM).

Bassi is Houston’s second key attacking import this winter, having also acquired Paraguayan international winger Iván Franco on loan from Club Libertad earlier this month. They'll join DP striker Sebastián Ferreira in the final third.

“We are excited to welcome Amine to our club and the city of Houston. Amine is a creative attacking player with the potential to make a significant impact to our team this season,” general manager Pat Onstad said in a release.