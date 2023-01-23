Houston Dynamo sign attacker Amine Bassi from Ligue 2's Metz

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Houston Dynamo FC’s roster overhaul before head coach Ben Olsen’s first year in charge continued Monday, announcing they’ve signed attacking midfielder Amine Bassi from Ligue 2 side FC Metz.
The 25-year-old former Moroccan youth international is under contract through the 2024 season with options for 2025-26. The signing was completed using Targeted Allocation Money (TAM).
Bassi is Houston’s second key attacking import this winter, having also acquired Paraguayan international winger Iván Franco on loan from Club Libertad earlier this month. They'll join DP striker Sebastián Ferreira in the final third.
“We are excited to welcome Amine to our club and the city of Houston. Amine is a creative attacking player with the potential to make a significant impact to our team this season,” general manager Pat Onstad said in a release.
“His versatility to play different positions makes him a valuable addition to our roster and, at 25 years old, we are getting a player entering the prime of his career.”
Bassi, who can play centrally or out wide, arrives with 29 goals and 22 assists across 151 career professional games. He’s played extensively in France’s second division for Nancy and Metz, plus spent part of last year on loan with Barnsley in England’s second division.
Houston have been among the busiest MLS clubs transaction-wise this winter, parting ways with 14 players via various mechanisms. Bassi gives the Western Conference club eight incoming players, starting with landing midfielder Artur in a trade from the Columbus Crew last November.
The Dynamo’s 2023 campaign begins with a Matchday 1 trip to FC Cincinnati on Feb. 25 (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
