MLS Mock SuperDraft 2024: Predicting who teams pick in Round 1

The MLS SuperDraft 2024 presented by adidas might be full of surprises on Tuesday (3 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

With the eligible player pool expanding, teams can now draft sophomores and above. That means decision-makers can scout deep, pick a player, and decide whether or not they should play collegiately in 2024 or try and earn an MLS roster spot this January.

Like past seasons, talented players can come in and make an impact – provided there’s a good fit. There is still an opportunity here to identify and bring talent into the first team (or even slide them down to MLS NEXT Pro to further develop).