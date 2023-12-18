Transfer Tracker

FC Dallas sign homegrown forward Malik Henry-Scott

Malik Henry-Scott - FC Dallas homegrown
MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

FC Dallas have signed forward Malik Henry-Scott as their league-leading 37th homegrown player, the club announced Monday.

Henry-Scott is under contract through the 2024 MLS season with options for 2025-27.

The 22-year-old joins FC Dallas after spending four seasons with the University of Tulsa, where he registered 17 goals with seven assists in 48 games. Henry-Scott helped his collegiate team reach the 2021 and 2022 NCAA tournaments.

Henry-Scott joins his younger brother, Tarik Scott, who was announced as the 34th FC Dallas homegrown in November 2022. He initially joined the FC Dallas youth system at age 9 where he rose through the Academy ranks netting 25 goals

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Transfer Tracker FC Dallas

