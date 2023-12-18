FC Dallas sign homegrown forward Malik Henry-Scott

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

FC Dallas have signed forward Malik Henry-Scott as their league-leading 37th homegrown player, the club announced Monday.

Henry-Scott is under contract through the 2024 MLS season with options for 2025-27.

The 22-year-old joins FC Dallas after spending four seasons with the University of Tulsa, where he registered 17 goals with seven assists in 48 games. Henry-Scott helped his collegiate team reach the 2021 and 2022 NCAA tournaments.