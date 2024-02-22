Your Thursday Kickoff: Why Inter Miami should (or shouldn’t) worry after 2024 debut

The Columbus Crew have signed defender Mohamed Farsi to a contract extension through the 2027 MLS season with an option for 2028. Farsi, 24, emerged as Columbus’ first-choice right wingback as they won MLS Cup 2023. The former Canadian youth international has 0g/6a in 38 matches for the club.

The LA Galaxy's Designated Player trio is complete, as the club have signed winger Joseph Paintsil from Belgian Pro League side Genk . The 26-year-old Ghana international is under contract through the 2027 MLS season. He joins Gabriel Pec and Riqui Puig as the Galaxy's DPs. LA reportedly acquired Paintsil for a near-$9 million fee, continuing top-end roster spending this winter. Previously, Pec reportedly signed for a $10 million transfer fee plus incentives (club-record fee) from Brazilian Série A side Vasco da Gama.

Robert Taylor (because of course it was Robert Taylor) scored the first goal of the 2024 MLS season after slipping a shot under RSL ‘keeper Zac MacMath. MacMath probably wants that back, but there’s just no stopping (?) Taylor (??) in big moments (???). He has a remarkable ability to pop up and execute when all eyes are on Miami.

Anyway, the Herons were in control through the entirety of the first half. The second half… well, let’s say Miami didn’t beat any of the preseason allegations last night. They faded. Hard. There’s no real way around it; they started to run out of gas. And RSL found a handful of chances that could have easily flipped the game on its head if they had executed at a midseason level.

Instead, they came up wanting. You can only do that for so long against this team. One Lionel Messi-to-Luis Suárez-to-Diego Gómez moment against the run of play later, and the Herons were up 2-0. The whole ethos of Inter Miami this season feels very “You come at the king, you best not miss.” RSL missed (two shots on target out of 16 total shots) and got burned.