Charlotte FC sign midfielder Júnior Urso

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Charlotte FC have signed midfielder Júnior Urso through the 2024 MLS season with an option for 2025, the club announced Wednesday.

As part of the deal, Charlotte acquired Urso’s right of first refusal from Orlando City SC in exchange for $50,000 General Allocation Money (GAM) in 2025.

"We’re delighted to finalize the signing of Júnior after a successful trial with us during the preseason. He came in fit and made an immediate impact on the squad in Coachella," general manager Zoran Krneta said in a release.

"Beyond his quality on the pitch, he knows what it takes to win in this league and is an excellent locker room presence which will benefit many of our younger players."

The 34-year-old Brazil native just completed his second stint at Orlando, where he produced 12g/10a in 96 matches and helped them win the 2022 US Open Cup. Additionally, Urso has racked up nearly 300 professional appearances in both Brazil and China.

Now led by head coach Dean Smith, Charlotte are chasing a second straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance – starting with their Feb. 24 opener vs. New York City FC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).