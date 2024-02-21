Suarez, Forsberg, de la Vega: Biggest newcomers for the 2024 MLS season

MLS is Back, and there are plenty of new faces.

We've spotlighted the biggest ones you should watch for, led by a certain generational talent known around the globe.

As you get settled for the 2024 season, whether that's watching in stadiums or via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV , some new stars are in the league.

Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez teaming up again? Yes, please.

If you were to set the over/under at 14.5 goals for Suárez this season, I’d take the over.

Now, there are valid questions about how much the iconic Uruguayan striker still has in the tank (well-chronicled knee concerns). But he was incredible for Grêmio last year, finishing with 26g/17a while earning Best Striker and Best Player honors in Brazil’s Serie A.

The Sweden international joined from RB Leipzig, their sister side in the German Bundesliga, where he was still producing at a high level. As it stands, Forsberg is my early MLS Newcomer of the Year pick.

Forsberg has the No. 10 shirt and captain’s armband for the Red Bulls, a clear statement of the expectations placed upon him.

I tend to agree with Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle when he called Emil Forsberg "the biggest signing RBNY have made since the Thierry Henry/Rafa Márquez/Tim Cahill era."

Bundesliga. Champions League. Euros. World Cup. RBNY. EMIL FORSBERG IS ONE OF OUR OWN. pic.twitter.com/Muiz3uCH7m

Now, there's some nice continuity in keeping an experienced figure in the locker room after Giorgio Chiellini retired . And Lloris is stepping into the role Maxime Crépeau (now with Portland Timbers ) and John McCarthy (now with LA Galaxy ) split as LAFC made back-to-back MLS Cups, winning in 2022.

That's a window into the level of player LAFC have acquired, landing the Tottenham Hotspur legend on a reportedly team-friendly deal. The longtime Premier League standout is also France's all-time caps leader (145).

Hugo Lloris is part of a prestigious crowd: He’s one of 16 World Cup winners to play in MLS.

If he stays healthy, Muriel could feasibly score 15-plus goals for the Lions.

The funky part: Orlando thought they were sending Duncan McGuire on loan to English Championship side Blackburn Rovers, but that deal fell through due to administrative issues. So, for the time being, the club's left with two high-end strikers.

Luis Muriel is Orlando 's third DP, joining Martín Ojeda and Facundo Torres in that category. The Colombian international arrives from Italian Serie A side Atalanta, where his chance-creation and goalscoring track record was impressive.

If de la Vega hits the ground running, he feasibly could earn a second trip to the Olympics with Argentina. The Paris 2024 games are set for late July and early August.

Look for de la Vega to play on the left wing, eliminating defenders off the dribble while creating chances for the likes of Jordan Morris and Raúl Ruidíaz . He's got some goalscoring instincts, too.

Can Musa be a Golden Boot candidate in Year One? I wouldn't be surprised.

The 25-year-old Croatian international striker arrives from Portuguese powerhouse side Benfica, forming a one-two punch with Jesús Ferreira that allows the US international to play more as a second forward.

FC Dallas made a transfer-market splash to kick off February, formally signing Petar Musa for a club-record fee (reportedly $9.7 million that could rise to $13 million with add-ons). That surpasses the reported near-$7 million fee FCD spent two seasons ago to land Alan Velasco from Independiente in his native Argentina.

Cuypers won a Golden Boot in the Belgian Pro League's 2022-23 season, and now becomes the spearhead of an attack that includes Swiss star Xherdan Shaqiri and homegrown standout Brian Gutiérrez . The club could also add another DP (alongside Cuypers and Shaqiri) after parting ways with Jairo Torres .

Chicago spent a reported $12 million (could reach $14 million) to acquire Cuypers from Belgian top-flight side KAA Gent. That's a top-five figure in MLS history.

Are the Fire on the up and up? At the very least, they're making waves in the transfer market.

San Jose still need a DP No. 10, and they've acknowledged as much. But an attack with Pellegrino, winger Cristian Espinoza and striker Jeremy Ebobisse is a solid start.

Step in Pellegrino , who's arrived from Norwegian side Bodø/Glimt. He's the two-time reigning Golden Boot winner (2022-23) in the Eliteserien after scoring a combined 49 goals – and this past year was named the Player of the Year as Bodø/Glimt won the Eliteserien for the third time in four seasons.

San Jose have a change on the wings, transferring homegrown star Cade Cowell to Liga MX's Chivas for a club-record fee (reported $4 million fee plus add-ons and a sell-on percentage).

Framing all this is Montréal's new era under head coach Laurent Courtois, a former MLS NEXT Pro -winning coach with Columbus . As his tactics come to life, expect Cóccaro to play a big role.

The former Uruguayan youth international arrived from Argentine top-flight side Huracán on a non-DP deal. He's scored in bunches wherever he goes.

CF Montréal have quietly done solid work in the winter market, acquiring Bulgarian international midfielder Dominic Iankov , legendary MLS striker Josef Martínez and striker Matías Cóccaro .

Apprenez-en plus sur notre nouveau numéro 9, Matías Cóccaro! Get to know our new signing El Zorro 🗡️ #CFMTL @AllstateCanada pic.twitter.com/RCfCFtHLro

The simple version: DP wingers Gabriel Pec and Joseph Paintsil joined the club, creating a tasty attacking quartet alongside DP No. 10 Riqui Puig and striker Dejan Joveljic. With that group leading the charge, the Galaxy could feasibly score 65-plus goals this year.

The other big note is LA reportedly spent around $20 million on the transfer market to acquire that aforementioned duo. Pec joins for $10-plus million from Brazilian side Vasco da Gama, while Paintsil is inbound from Belgian side Genk. The former has starred for Brazil's U-23s, while the latter just represented Ghana at the African Cup of Nations.