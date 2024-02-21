MLS is Back: 7 homegrowns with breakout potential in 2024

For all the attention paid to the arrivals of Lionel Messi , Luis Suárez and other famous veterans of the world stage, that 30-plus crowd, and really the league as a whole, couldn’t function at peak performance without the energy and ambition of the young’uns further down the roster. Last season, homegrown players as a category set new records for minutes, games played and goals scored, constituting about 20% of those who took the field in MLS action.

We hear the term a lot these days in professional sports. One entry on the crowd-sourced wisdom of UrbanDictionary.com defines it as “to make a move in your life or career for the better,” while another goes back to the term’s roots, calling it “when a player of a video game has earned enough experience points to acquire a new level in a skill or skills.”

"And he's a confident kid. He's got a little edge. For me right now, he's our starting right winger. We got Borrero out, so he's going to get a lot of minutes."

With Colombian winger Dylan Borrero still recovering from last year’s torn ACL, the kid is getting his shot as an inverted right winger for a trophy-chasing side.

The son of Bosnian refugees who fled the horrific violence that engulfed their native Srebrenica in the 1990s, Bajraktarevic was recruited from Appleton, Wisconsin to join New England’s residential program and quickly climbed the ranks. Still a few weeks shy of his 19th birthday, the playmaker has taken big steps forward in recent months, incisively applying his cleverness and skill in the high-tempo environment of the Revs’ first team.

Whether it’s a factor of increased attention and investment by the club, a serendipitous crop of local talent or a combination of both, the Revs have been churning out exceptional homegrowns lately – though it must be said that the most interesting of the bunch at present is an import from the upper Midwest.

He’s still just 20, though, and was the surprise standout of Dallas’ preseason, thriving as a wingback in Nico Estévez’s intriguing new 3-4-2-1 formation and showing real menace on free kicks, too. Pacey and elegant, left-footed but capable of working on either flank, Sealy ’s emergence is a welcome boon for FCD – and he’s got many talent watchers rooting for him to put it all together after his winding path to this point.

But no permanent move materialized and he returned to Texas last summer, with some wondering if he’d lost his way.

Not so long ago it appeared this US youth international, the son of former MLS striker Scott Sealy, was on a fast track to a big European league. Just 15 when he signed a homegrown deal with FC Dallas , the young forward joined PSV Eindhoven on a two-year loan in 2021 and notably spent time under the tutelage of Dutch legend Ruud van Nistelrooy.

"Caleb’s ceiling is higher than any of us even know," U-20s coach Mikey Varas said last March. "I am happy to see it happening and coming to fruition. No surprises for us. Caleb is a top player and a top human being."

He notched four goals, four assists and 19 key passes in 30 MLS appearances, along with some head-turning displays as the United States made a quarterfinal run at the U-20 World Cup, where he also scored. Now Atlanta expect him to be a key ingredient in their push to rejoin the league’s elite.

Many MLS insiders believe it’s just a matter of time before Atlanta ’s precocious left back/winger earns a multi-million dollar move abroad. One of the original members of the Five Stripes’ earliest academy teams, Wiley is a quick study with elite athleticism who last year showed signs of the top-tier decision-making that can make all that so devastatingly effective in the run of play.

Neal is one of two names here who also featured in last year’s version of this list. At that point, the calm, rangy center back had just made his senior USMNT debut before playing not so much as a minute for the Galaxy in MLS, a rare situation that underlined the scale of his upside.

He would go on to log 1,290 league minutes in 2023, ranking as one of the most accurate passers in his position and earning the No. 14 spot on MLSsoccer.com’s 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR list even as he suffered a painful snub from the US U-20 World Cup squad. It’s a tribute to his maturity and mindset that he called the 22U22 nod “one of my goals for this year,” adding “a few of my U-20 national team teammates got that last year. And I was like, I think once I get playing time, I’ll be in there.”