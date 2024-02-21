San Jose Earthquakes sign defender Jamar Ricketts

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The San Jose Earthquakes have signed defender Jamar Ricketts through the 2024 MLS season with options through 2025-27, the club announced Wednesday.

Ricketts was previously picked No. 13 overall (first round) by San Jose in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft after starring at California State University, Northridge.

"We’re excited to sign Jamar to a first-team contract," Earthquakes general manager Chris Leitch said in a release. "We believe he was among the top left backs in the draft when we selected him, and we were pleased with his performance throughout the preseason."

The 22-year-old finished his collegiate career with 16g/10a in 55 appearances for CSUN. He also featured for USL League Two side Ventura County Fusion, helping lead them to the national quarterfinals.

Rickets is the club’s second new left back after they acquired Vítor Costa this offseason from Portuguese second-division side CS Marítimo. They also have Paul Marie at the position.

San Jose, entering their second season under head coach Luchi Gonzalez, return to action on Feb. 24 at FC Dallas (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).