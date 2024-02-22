Luis Suárez makes debut for Inter Miami: "I’m so happy"

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – It was like old times again for Luis Suárez and Lionel Messi Wednesday night at Chase Stadium, as both FC Barcelona legends rekindled their iconic partnership with fantastic results.

"I’m so happy because it was the first game and winning at home is really important," Suárez told MLS Season Pass ' Tony Cherchi of his first official match together with his old buddies. "We’re still friends inside the pitch and outside the pitch. We try our best to help the team."

Signed during the offseason as the final piece to complete Miami’s Big Four along with fellow Barça alums Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba , the superstar striker contributed an assist in his maiden MLS appearance, linking with Messi before providing the final pass for Diego Gómez ’s 83rd-minute decider that sealed the W for the hosts.

Only now it was for Inter Miami CF , who got their eagerly-anticipated 2024 MLS season off to a winning start with a 2-0 victory over Real Salt Lake in Suárez’s debut with the Herons.

Suárez’s efforts almost led to a first MLS goal for the Uruguayan, who’s coming off an award-winning season with Brazilian Série A side Gremio. But more than individual recognition, El Pistolero is concerned with the collective in Miami.

"There’s no bigger ambition and desire than coming to a team that just won its first title last year [Leagues Cup] and trying to win MLS Cup," Suárez said. "It’s a title the club hasn’t won yet. That’s the goal, that’s the challenge for me and the whole team."

One game in at least, Suárez and Messi are already showing a glimpse of the chemistry that made them one of world soccer’s all-time greatest attacking duos. But according to head coach Gerardo Martino, more time is needed for both to reach peak form.

"We had several training sessions before the friendly against Newell’s [Old Boys] and the beginning of the league. Sometimes you honestly need that," Tata explained.