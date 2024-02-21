LA Galaxy sign winger Joseph Paintsil from Genk

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The LA Galaxy's Designated Player trio is complete, as the club announced Wednesday they have signed winger Joseph Paintsil from Belgian Pro League side Genk.

The 26-year-old Ghana international is under contract through the 2027 MLS season. He joins Gabriel Pec and Riqui Puig as the Galaxy's DPs.

LA reportedly acquired Paintsil for a near-$9 million fee, continuing top-end roster spending this winter. Previously, Pec reportedly signed for a $10 million transfer fee plus incentives (club-record fee) from Brazilian Série A side Vasco da Gama.

“Joseph has been a key member of one of the best clubs in Belgium’s top flight and one of Africa's most prominent national teams over the past few years and we are thrilled to announce that he is joining the LA Galaxy," LA general manager Will Kuntz said in a release. “We are looking forward to adding such a dynamic attacker in the prime of his career to our group and for him to be a key figure in our pursuit of our next trophies.”

Paintsil arrives with 61g/35a in 228 professional matches, having played for Genk since 2018. He's also had loans to Ferencvárosi (Hungary) and Ankaragücü (Turkey).

Internationally, Paintsil has played 14 times for Ghana. He was part of their 2021 and 2023 Africa Cup of Nations squads.

“We are pleased to add a player of Joseph’s quality to the LA Galaxy,” head coach Greg Vanney said. “Joseph is a dynamic winger with and without the ball who possesses the capacity to change games instantly. We look forward to integrating him into our group quickly.”

LA's DP flexibility arose last fall when the club parted ways with striker Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez and winger Douglas Costa. Now, Paintsil, Pec and Puig form an attacking trio that supports striker Dejan Joveljic.

Looking to rebound from a 13th-place finish in the Western Conference, LA's new season begins on Feb. 25 vs. Inter Miami CF (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).