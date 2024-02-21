Transfer Tracker

Columbus Crew sign Mohamed Farsi to contract extension

The Columbus Crew have signed defender Mohamed Farsi to a contract extension through the 2027 MLS season with an option for 2028, the club announced Wednesday.

Farsi, 24, emerged as Columbus’ first-choice right wingback as they won MLS Cup 2023. The former Canadian youth international has 0g/6a in 38 matches for the club.

"When we first signed Mo to Crew 2 in 2022, we knew that he had the potential to develop as a player and become a key contributor to the first team, and we are proud to have signed him to this contract extension," Crew president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said in a release. 

"Mo’s competitive nature and resilient spirit have been on display every day since he joined the team, and he has earned this new contract with the work he puts forth in games and during training. 

"It was a priority for us to secure his long-term future with the club as part of our growing core group of younger players, and we are pleased that Mo will continue with us and develop as a member of the Crew for years to come."

Before progressing to MLS, Farsi was a 2022 MLS NEXT Pro Cup champion and 2022 MLS NEXT Best XI honoree with Columbus.

In 2020, Farsi joined Canadian Premier League side Cavalry FC and that year was recognized as the Canadian Premier League’s Best Under-21 Canadian Player of the Year.

The Crew’s MLS Cup title defense starts on Feb. 24 vs. Atlanta United (2 pm | MLS Season Pass). They'll also return to the Concacaf Champions Cup in early March.

