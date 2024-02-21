Columbus Crew sign Mohamed Farsi to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

The Columbus Crew have signed defender Mohamed Farsi to a contract extension through the 2027 MLS season with an option for 2028, the club announced Wednesday.

Farsi, 24, emerged as Columbus’ first-choice right wingback as they won MLS Cup 2023. The former Canadian youth international has 0g/6a in 38 matches for the club.

"When we first signed Mo to Crew 2 in 2022, we knew that he had the potential to develop as a player and become a key contributor to the first team, and we are proud to have signed him to this contract extension," Crew president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said in a release.

"Mo’s competitive nature and resilient spirit have been on display every day since he joined the team, and he has earned this new contract with the work he puts forth in games and during training.