Real Salt Lake sniff out Inter Miami weak spots: "They can make mistakes as well"

Victors on the night, blessed with the GOAT, but not exactly a Goliath – not yet, at least.

“In the final third, it really just comes down to being clinical. I think we missed three or four simple chances where they're giving us chances.”

“I think it came down to being aggressive in the press. Once we committed together, they were giving us the ball. So I think it was just being committed and pressing together,” said RSL wunderkind Diego Luna ruefully postgame.

In the end, Pablo Mastroeni’s side were let down only by their wastefulness in front of Drake Callender’s goal, as they directed just two of their 16 shots on target despite being repeatedly gifted promising scenarios by IMCF turnovers.

Despite a typically otherworldly display from Messi, the hosts flagged markedly down the stretch as the Claret-and-Cobalt overcame a timid first-half performance to produce a more assertive mentality that left Miami scrambling for long spans of the second stanza, coughing up possession cheaply and repeatedly as Messi and Luis Suárez spectated from the halfway stripe.

That was a leading takeaway for several onlookers at Chase Stadium who were not wearing Inter Miami’s pink and black on Wednesday evening, as Leo Messi and the Herons beat Real Salt Lake, 2-0, but showed a blemish or two as the 2024 MLS season began.

The course of the evening offered reminders of the psychological advantage provided by the superlative skill and fame of Messi, Suárez and their old friends Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, perhaps even before a ball has even been kicked.

Salt Lake struggled to maintain composure and organization in the opening stages, leaked a fairly soft goal when Zac MacMath allowed Robert Taylor’s shot to slip underneath him – yet still could have clawed back a point had they made better use of their half-hour of dominance after the break.

“It's only natural, right? We have a relatively young group, you're coming to Miami, you're playing against Messi and Suarez, Busquets and Alba, guys that they probably grew up watching. And so it's only human to have these types of nerves,” said Mastroeni, who began his professional playing career at Lockhart Stadium, which once sat on the same Fort Lauderdale site as IMCF’s current home base, a quarter-century ago with the Miami Fusion.