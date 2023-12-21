Your Thursday Kickoff: Out-of-conference MLS games to watch in 2024

LAFC have signed head coach Steve Cherundolo to a multi-year contract extension. Additionally, assistant coaches Ante Razov, Marc dos Santos and Oka Nikolov have also signed contract extensions. Enrique Duran, who served as head coach of MLS NEXT Pro affiliate LAFC2 in 2023, has shifted to being an assistant coach with the first team.

Apologies for the title, really trying to hit that college football SEO these days. Anyway, I do think there’s something special about cross-conference contests. We know that all the teams in the East are going to play all the teams in the East and vice versa. The real treat on schedule release day is finding out that we get two of the league’s best going up against each other in a matchup we only get once every few years. Here’s which ones we here at TDK are looking forward to most.

Feb. 25: LA Galaxy vs. Inter Miami

With teams playing 34 matches in a year, plus Concacaf Champions Cup and Leagues Cup and Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, it can be hard to find regular season games that feel like capital E Events. This is an Event. Messi and company will travel to LA on opening weekend and the two most recognizable MLS brands in the world will go head to head.

The bonus here is that it’s actually really intriguing as an early-season barometer for both of these teams. The Galaxy have a long way to go before we’ll even know what their roster will look like under new GM Will Kuntz, and Inter Miami will enter 2024 with all the same questions about the longevity of their key players and the physical limitations that could become prevalent over the season.

March 9: Philadelphia Union vs. Seattle Sounders

There haven’t been many teams more successful over the past half-decade of MLS than these two. LAFC have an argument, Columbus do too, but this is about as good as it gets as far as a top-level matchup goes. The Union have the most points of any team over the past five seasons. Seattle have the fourth most points, and a CCC and MLS title to go with them.

March 23: LAFC vs. Nashville SC; May 25: Atlanta United vs. LAFC; June 15: Orlando City vs. LAFC; July 13: LAFC vs. Columbus Crew; Sept. 28: FC Cincinnati vs. LAFC

I decided to just go ahead and group all the LAFC games together. LAFC definitely have some work to do to reshape their midfield and find a plan of attack that isn’t praying for Dénis Bouanga to do something cool on the counter, but they’re still LAFC. There’s going to be a ton of talent everywhere. They’re going to need it against five of the best teams in the East. Each one of these matchups is appointment MLS viewing.

March 23: Portland Timbers vs. Philadelphia Union

We’ll be beginning to have a solid idea of what Phil Neville’s Portland side looks like at this point. That still may not be enough to handle Philly, but the atmosphere at Providence Park should be outstanding and the Union thrive on ruining everyone’s good time.

May 18: FC Cincinnati vs. St. Louis CITY SC

I’ll be honest, I’m expecting St. Louis to take a step back or two next year. But that doesn’t mean they’ll be a bad team. Just maybe not the top team in the conference again. Still, when last season’s first-place finishers in each conference face off early in the year, it’s going to get some eyeballs and an excellent crowd.

June 1: Columbus Crew vs. Seattle Sounders

As long as Wilfried Nancy’s game model is the guiding light for the Crew, I’m going to tune in for just about every Columbus game I can. When they play one of the most successful teams in league history as we try and figure out what kind of team Seattle are in a post-Lodeiro world, I’m going to clear my schedule.

June 15: Atlanta United vs. Houston Dynamo FC

Speaking of attacking game models, Gonzalo Pineda versus Ben Olsen is about as open a matchup as it gets. Both teams will look a little different by the time we reach this one, but I’d fully expect both to be near the top of the league in goals scored when this one comes around.

July 6: Seattle Sounders vs. New England Revolution

Seattle get to reunite with former Timbers boss Caleb Porter here. New England have a lot of questions heading into the year, but if they find out that Dylan Borrero, Carles Gil and Tomas Chancalay are as dynamic an attacking trio as I hope they are, then this should be fun.

Aug. 24: Sporting KC vs. Orlando City