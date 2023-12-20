LAFC sign Steve Cherundolo to contract extension

LAFC have signed head coach Steve Cherundolo to a multi-year contract extension, the club announced Wednesday.
Additionally, assistant coaches Ante Razov, Marc dos Santos and Oka Nikolov have also signed contract extensions. Enrique Duran, who served as head coach of MLS NEXT Pro affiliate LAFC2 in 2023, has shifted to being an assistant coach with the first team.
“In two years with LAFC, Steve has proven to be one of the top coaches in our league,” LAFC co-president & general manager John Thorrington said in a release. “When we hired Steve, we were confident that his leadership qualities and unique blend of international and domestic experience would be the perfect fit for LAFC, and he has more than delivered on our high expectations.
“I am also thrilled to reward the great work of the technical staff and continue to work with Ante, Marc and Oka in 2024 and beyond. We are also excited to have Enrique work with the first team as an assistant coach after contributing so much to this club as a coach at all levels, including LAFC2 last season.”
Cherundolo originally took the reins at LAFC in January 2022, becoming their second-ever head coach after Bob Bradley’s exit. That marked the former US men’s national team and Bundesliga defender’s first foray into top-flight head coaching after he previously led USL Championship side Las Vegas Lights and held various roles in Germany.
The San Diego native enjoyed quick success, whereby in 2022 he helped LAFC complete the eighth Supporters’ Shield-MLS Cup double in league history. LAFC then reached the Concacaf Champions Cup and MLS Cup finals during the 2023 campaign, remaining in the league’s top tier.
“I am excited to continue our journey together after two emotional, invigorating and successful years,” Cherundolo, 44, said in a release. “I am proud and grateful to share the sideline again with an incredible coaching staff.
“I would also like to thank John, his staff and the owners for their tireless work and support for our team,” added Cherundolo, a 2021 U.S. Soccer Hall of Fame inductee. “Together with our phenomenal fans, we remain hungry and prepared for more.”
Beyond Cherundolo’s new deal some key questions surround the Black & Gold – none bigger than if Carlos Vela (out of contract) returns on a new deal. Iconic Italian center back Giorgio Chiellini has retired and Dénis Bouanga, the reigning Golden Boot presented by Audi winner, has suggested a European return could await.
As answers arise, LAFC and Cherundolo return to action on Feb. 24 when hosting Seattle Sounders FC (4:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).