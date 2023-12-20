LAFC sign Steve Cherundolo to contract extension

LAFC have signed head coach Steve Cherundolo to a multi-year contract extension, the club announced Wednesday.

Additionally, assistant coaches Ante Razov, Marc dos Santos and Oka Nikolov have also signed contract extensions. Enrique Duran, who served as head coach of MLS NEXT Pro affiliate LAFC2 in 2023, has shifted to being an assistant coach with the first team.

“In two years with LAFC, Steve has proven to be one of the top coaches in our league,” LAFC co-president & general manager John Thorrington said in a release. “When we hired Steve, we were confident that his leadership qualities and unique blend of international and domestic experience would be the perfect fit for LAFC, and he has more than delivered on our high expectations.