MLS schedule announced: 10 must-watch games in 2024

No prizes for guessing the main attraction here: Lionel Messi and his star-studded Herons taking the first steps of his first full season with IMCF, carrying great expectations and the attention of many millions across the footballing world. Pablo Mastroeni’s RSL might just be the perfect foil for this occasion – a fiercely collective-oriented side who have repeatedly relished ruining the days of favored opponents.

Thanks to a Round One bye in the Concacaf Champions Cup, Miami won’t wade into continental competition until early March. So this is their opener, although they will already have logged many thousands of air miles via a round-the-world preseason tour that will whisk them from El Salvador to Saudi Arabia to Hong Kong and on to Japan before their first MLS kick. They’ll board a plane again after the RSL match, to jet out to Southern California to visit Riqui Puig and the LA Galaxy on Sunday, Feb. 25.