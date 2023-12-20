Nashville SC sign forward Forster Ajago

Transfer Tracker

Nashville SC have signed Duke University forward Forster Ajago through the 2024 MLS season with option years extending until 2027, the club announced Tuesday.

The Ghana native wasn’t selected in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, making him eligible to sign with Nashville.

Ajago is coming off an impressive season at Duke, tallying 14g/4a in 18 games to earn Second Team All-American, ACC Offensive Player of the Year and MAC Herman Trophy semifinalist honors. He also played college soccer for Dayton and Delaware. 

Ajago adds to Nashville’s No. 9 depth chart alongside DP Sam Surridge, league veteran Teal Bunbury and homegrown standout Adem Sipić.

Next season, Nashville will seek a fifth straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trip under head coach Gary Smith. They earned the Eastern Conference’s No. 7 seed in 2023 after taking 49 points on offer (13W-11L-10D).  

