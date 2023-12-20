MLS unveils 2024 Regular Season schedule

The full 2024 Regular Season schedule for Major League Soccer is here!
View all 34 games for your favorite club:
- Atlanta United
- Austin FC
- Charlotte FC
- Chicago Fire FC
- FC Cincinnati
- Colorado Rapids
- Columbus Crew
- D.C. United
- FC Dallas
- Houston Dynamo FC
- Los Angeles Football Club
- LA Galaxy
- Inter Miami CF
- Minnesota United FC
- CF Montréal
- Nashville SC
- New England Revolution
- New York City FC
- New York Red Bulls
- Orlando City SC
- Philadelphia Union
- Portland Timbers
- Real Salt Lake
- San Jose Earthquakes
- Seattle Sounders FC
- Sporting Kansas City
- St. Louis CITY SC
- Toronto FC
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Watch every match on MLS Season Pass
Following a record-setting first year of a 10-year partnership with Apple, all of the action returns to MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app.
MLS Season Pass is available in more than 100 countries and regions with no blackouts. Fans can enjoy every MLS game and in-depth coverage/analysis on devices through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, game consoles, and online at tv.apple.com. Learn more
Come every matchday, fans will find:
- MLS 360: The four-hour live whip-around show providing live look-ins from every match alongside expert analysis and discussion.
- MLS Wrap-Up: Featuring full recaps and postgame coverage of all the matchday action in English and Spanish.
Linear TV: Select MLS matches will also be available on the FOX family of networks in the U.S. (34 games total), as well as TSN and RDS in Canada (one match per week featuring an MLS Canadian club).
MLS is Back: Messi & Opening Weekend
The 29th MLS season has the earliest start in league history, beginning with a standalone Wednesday (Feb. 21) match featuring eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi at DRV PNK Stadium.
- Feb. 21: Inter Miami CF vs. Real Salt Lake (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)
MLS is Back continues with 14 matches on the impending Saturday (Feb. 24) and Sunday (Feb. 25), highlighted by reigning Leagues Cup champions Inter Miami CF visiting five-time MLS Cup winners LA Galaxy.
- Feb. 25: LA Galaxy vs. Inter Miami CF (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)
Rivalry Week
2024 MLS Rivalry Week features fierce matchups played across four matchdays from May 11-18. Highlights include:
- May 11: Columbus Crew vs. FC Cincinnati (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, FS1)
- May 12: Portland Timbers vs. Seattle Sounders FC (4:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, FOX)
- May 15: Orlando City SC vs. Inter Miami CF (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)
- May 18: Toronto FC vs. CF Montréal (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)
El Tráfico at the Rose Bowl
For a second straight season, LA Galaxy and LAFC will contest El Tráfico at the Rose Bowl on July 4 (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). Last year’s match, which was also played on Independence Day, set an all-time MLS attendance record with 82,110 fans.
MLS Cup rematch
In a rematch of MLS Cup 2023 presented by Audi, LAFC will host Columbus Crew at BMO Stadium on July 13 (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). Columbus won this past season's championship match, earning a 2-1 victory behind Cucho Hernández's MVP performance.
MLS All-Star Game: New Date
The 2024 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, hosted in Columbus at Lower.com Field, is now set for Wednesday, July 24.
The week will bring world-class soccer events, music, interactive fan experiences and community-focused events to Ohio's capital city. The 2024 MLS All-Star Game opponent will be announced at a later date.
Leagues Cup break
Leagues Cup, the World Cup-style club competition featuring all LIGA MX and MLS teams, returns for its 2024 edition with a month-long pause in domestic play.
- The tournament begins Friday, July 26 and concludes with a final on Sunday, August 25.
- The official Concacaf tournament awards three 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup berths – highlighted by the Leagues Cup champion qualifying directly to the Round of 16.
Decision Day 2024
The regular season's final matchday is Oct. 19. With Audi MLS Cup Playoffs implications and more on the line, there are 14 games:
- Eastern Conference matches begin at 6 pm ET
- Western Conference matches begin at 9 pm ET
MLS Cup 2024 presented by Audi
The postseason culminates with MLS Cup 2024 presented by Audi on Saturday, Dec. 7. Hosting rights are awarded to the finalist with the better regular-season record.
MLS Regular Season: Schedule construction
Every team plays 34 regular-season games (17 home, 17 away). The majority of matches in 2024 will be played on Saturdays and select Wednesdays, with a 7:30 pm local start time.
The 15 Eastern Conference teams will play:
- Two games vs. each intra-conference opponent (28 games)
- One game vs. six different cross-conference opponents (6 games)
The 14 Western Conference teams will play:
- Two games vs. each intra-conference opponent (26 games)
- One game vs. 1 or 2 additional intra-conference opponents (1-2 games)
- One game vs. 6 or 7 different cross-conference opponents (6-7 games)
Event
Date
2024 opener: Miami vs. RSL
Feb. 21
MLS is Back weekend
Feb. 24-25
Rivalry Week
May 11-18
El Tráfico at the Rose Bowl
July 4
MLS All-Star Game
July 24
Leagues Cup
July 26-August 25
Decision Day
Oct. 19
MLS Cup 2024
Dec. 7