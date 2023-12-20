Inter Miami 2024 schedule: Which MLS cities will Lionel Messi visit?

It’s a top-line question for MLS fans: Will Lionel Messi visit my city as part of Inter Miami CF's 2024 schedule?
If your local club isn't listed below, or an MLS-inspired vacation isn't in the cards, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV has all the action.
MATCH
WHEN
WHERE
LA Galaxy vs. Inter Miami CF
Sunday, Feb. 25 | 8:30 pm ET
Dignity Health Sports Park
D.C. United vs. Inter Miami CF
Saturday, March 16 | 2:00 pm ET
Audi Field
New York Red Bulls vs. Inter Miami CF
Saturday, March 23 | 2:00 pm ET
Red Bull Arena
Sporting Kansas City vs. Inter Miami CF
Saturday, April 13 | 8:30 pm ET
Children's Mercy Park
New England Revolution vs. Inter Miami CF
Saturday, April 27 | 7:30 pm ET
Gillette Stadium
CF Montréal vs. Inter Miami CF
Saturday, May 11 | 7:30 pm ET
Stade Saputo
Orlando City SC vs. Inter Miami CF
Wednesday, May 15 | 7:30 pm ET
Exploria Stadium
Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Inter Miami FC
Saturday, May 25 | Time TBA
BC Place
Philadelphia Union vs. Inter Miami CF
Saturday, June 15 | 7:30 pm ET
Subaru Park
Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami CF
Saturday, June 29 | 8:30 pm ET
GEODIS Park
Charlotte FC vs. Inter Miami CF
Wednesday, July 3 | 7:30 pm ET
Bank of America Stadium
FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami CF
Saturday, July 6 | 7:30 pm ET
TQL Stadium
Chicago Fire FC vs. Inter Miami CF
Saturday, Aug. 31 | 8:30 pm ET
Soldier Field
Atlanta United vs. Inter Miami CF
Wedneday, Sept. 18 | 7:30 pm ET
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
New York City FC vs. Inter Miami CF
Saturday, Sept. 21 | Time TBA
Yankee Stadium
Columbus Crew vs. Inter Miami CF
Wednesday, Oct. 2 | 7:30 pm ET
Lower.com Field
Toronto FC vs. Inter Miami CF
Saturday, Oct. 5 | 7:30 pm ET
BMO Field
Schedule highlights
Messi and Miami will visit 14 Eastern Conference teams and three Western Conference teams in league action, beginning with a marquee showdown at the LA Galaxy on MLS is Back Weekend (Feb. 25).
Five additional stops follow before they visit Florida rivals Orlando City SC on May 15, then a rematch of their epic 2023 Leagues Cup final victory over Nashville SC is set for June 29.
Supporters' Shield holders FC Cincinnati welcome the Herons on July 6, and reigning MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew host Tata Martino's team on Oct 2.
Additionally, Messi and Co. will visit all three Canadian-based MLS clubs: CF Montréal (May 11), Vancouver Whitecaps FC (May 25) and Toronto FC (Oct. 5).
Messi in 2024
After joining Inter Miami last July, Messi captivated the North American soccer landscape and brought a global spotlight to MLS. He, alongside fellow Barça alums Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, helped fuel a 2023 Leagues Cup championship – the first title in Inter Miami's history.
Messi's first year in MLS was capped by Noche d'Or, a ceremonial friendly recognizing his world-record eighth Ballon d'Or title. At the time, the World Cup winner stated: "Next year will be much better. We’re going to keep on having fun, keep on winning titles."
It all creates eagerness and excitement for 2024, as the GOAT and his teammates aim to compete for titles on multiple fronts – including the Concacaf Champions Cup. And there are international ambitions on the No. 10's mind, as he'll look to help Argentina defend their Copa América title.