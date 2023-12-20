Inter Miami 2024 schedule: Which MLS cities will Lionel Messi visit?

If your local club isn't listed below, or an MLS-inspired vacation isn't in the cards, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV has all the action.

Five additional stops follow before they visit Florida rivals Orlando City SC on May 15, then a rematch of their epic 2023 Leagues Cup final victory over Nashville SC is set for June 29.

Messi and Miami will visit 14 Eastern Conference teams and three Western Conference teams in league action, beginning with a marquee showdown at the LA Galaxy on MLS is Back Weekend (Feb. 25).

Mark your calendars, our schedule is finally here! 🗓🚨 Our 2024 MLS Schedule for the upcoming season has been released! Take a look at our opponents and find out our match dates for next season! Details: https://t.co/mxhbNTdfW4 pic.twitter.com/grFJCCCxmz

Messi in 2024

After joining Inter Miami last July, Messi captivated the North American soccer landscape and brought a global spotlight to MLS. He, alongside fellow Barça alums Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, helped fuel a 2023 Leagues Cup championship – the first title in Inter Miami's history.

Messi's first year in MLS was capped by Noche d'Or, a ceremonial friendly recognizing his world-record eighth Ballon d'Or title. At the time, the World Cup winner stated: "Next year will be much better. We’re going to keep on having fun, keep on winning titles."