Inter Miami 2024 schedule: Which MLS cities will Lionel Messi visit?

It’s a top-line question for MLS fans: Will Lionel Messi visit my city as part of Inter Miami CF's 2024 schedule?

If your local club isn't listed below, or an MLS-inspired vacation isn't in the cards, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV has all the action.

Inter Miami: 2024 MLS away matches
MATCH
WHEN
WHERE

LA Galaxy vs. Inter Miami CF

Sunday, Feb. 25 | 8:30 pm ET

Dignity Health Sports Park

D.C. United vs. Inter Miami CF

Saturday, March 16 | 2:00 pm ET

Audi Field

New York Red Bulls vs. Inter Miami CF

Saturday, March 23 | 2:00 pm ET 

Red Bull Arena

Sporting Kansas City vs. Inter Miami CF

Saturday, April 13 | 8:30 pm ET

Children's Mercy Park

New England Revolution vs. Inter Miami CF

Saturday, April 27 | 7:30 pm ET

Gillette Stadium

CF Montréal vs. Inter Miami CF

Saturday, May 11 | 7:30 pm ET 

Stade Saputo

Orlando City SC vs. Inter Miami CF

Wednesday, May 15 | 7:30 pm ET

Exploria Stadium

Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Inter Miami FC

Saturday, May 25 | Time TBA

BC Place

Philadelphia Union vs. Inter Miami CF

Saturday, June 15 | 7:30 pm ET

Subaru Park

Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami CF

Saturday, June 29 | 8:30 pm ET 

GEODIS Park

Charlotte FC vs. Inter Miami CF

Wednesday, July 3 | 7:30 pm ET

Bank of America Stadium

FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami CF

Saturday, July 6 | 7:30 pm ET

TQL Stadium

Chicago Fire FC vs. Inter Miami CF

Saturday, Aug. 31 | 8:30 pm ET

Soldier Field

Atlanta United vs. Inter Miami CF

Wedneday, Sept. 18 | 7:30 pm ET

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

New York City FC vs. Inter Miami CF

Saturday, Sept. 21 | Time TBA

Yankee Stadium

Columbus Crew vs. Inter Miami CF

Wednesday, Oct. 2 | 7:30 pm ET

Lower.com Field

Toronto FC vs. Inter Miami CF

Saturday, Oct. 5 | 7:30 pm ET

BMO Field

Schedule highlights

Messi and Miami will visit 14 Eastern Conference teams and three Western Conference teams in league action, beginning with a marquee showdown at the LA Galaxy on MLS is Back Weekend (Feb. 25).

Five additional stops follow before they visit Florida rivals Orlando City SC on May 15, then a rematch of their epic 2023 Leagues Cup final victory over Nashville SC is set for June 29.

Supporters' Shield holders FC Cincinnati welcome the Herons on July 6, and reigning MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew host Tata Martino's team on Oct 2.

Additionally, Messi and Co. will visit all three Canadian-based MLS clubs: CF Montréal (May 11), Vancouver Whitecaps FC (May 25) and Toronto FC (Oct. 5).

Inter Miami: Full 2024 schedule

Messi in 2024

After joining Inter Miami last July, Messi captivated the North American soccer landscape and brought a global spotlight to MLS. He, alongside fellow Barça alums Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, helped fuel a 2023 Leagues Cup championship – the first title in Inter Miami's history.

Messi's first year in MLS was capped by Noche d'Or, a ceremonial friendly recognizing his world-record eighth Ballon d'Or title. At the time, the World Cup winner stated: "Next year will be much better. We’re going to keep on having fun, keep on winning titles."

It all creates eagerness and excitement for 2024, as the GOAT and his teammates aim to compete for titles on multiple fronts – including the Concacaf Champions Cup. And there are international ambitions on the No. 10's mind, as he'll look to help Argentina defend their Copa América title.

WATCH: Messi Meets America on Apple TV+

