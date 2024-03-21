Your Thursday Kickoff: Messi, Cucho, Giakoumakis? A special Golden Boot race taking shape in 2024

Benteke is here on the strength of a hat trick in his first game. He’s only played in one match since then after picking up an injury, but we can assume more goals are on the way. The problem (or maybe the good news?) for Benteke is he won’t be getting as much help as the other players on the list. D.C. aren’t a high-flying attacking team, and Benteke is the focal point of the attacking they do. If D.C. are launching crosses his way for 30 games this year, he’s going to get his. Most of the league’s defenders just don’t have the physical skillset to handle him. That could be enough to keep him in the race against some players in more high-octane attacks.