Goal of the Matchday

St. Louis CITY's Joakim Nilsson wins Goal of the Matchday

MLSsoccer staff

MLS after dark never fails to deliver.

Joakim Nilsson's sensational acrobatic bike, a second-half equalizer in a six-goal thriller against the LA Galaxy, won AT&T Goal of the Matchday with 43% of the vote.

The Swedish defender's overhead kick helped secure a road point for St. Louis CITY SC, who are unbeaten through four matches (1W-0L-3D) ahead of Saturday's home game against D.C. United (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)

2nd place, Giorgos Giakoumakis (40.3%) - For the second straight week, the Greek No. 9 is the runner-up in the voting for his long-distance screamer that went off the bar and over the goalline in Atlanta United's 2-0 home win over Orlando City SC.

3rd place, Alan Pulido (8.6%) - The Mexican forward put the finishing touches on a gorgeous team goal as Sporting Kansas City went from center back to striker in seven incisive passes to secure a 2-1 home win over the San Jose Earthquakes.

4th place, Santíago Rodriguez (8.1%) - Rodríguez provided a much-needed spark for New York City FC to snap a three-match winless streak with a free kick blast that helped secure a 2-1 win over Toronto FC at Yankee Stadium.

Check out all the nominees.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Goal of the Matchday St. Louis CITY SC Joakim Nilsson

Related Stories

Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 5
Toronto FC's Lorenzo Insigne wins Goal of the Matchday
Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 4
More News
More News
Atlanta United sign Daniel Ríos on loan from Chivas 
Transfer Tracker

Atlanta United sign Daniel Ríos on loan from Chivas 
St. Louis CITY's Joakim Nilsson wins Goal of the Matchday

St. Louis CITY's Joakim Nilsson wins Goal of the Matchday
Portland Timbers acquire Jonathan Rodríguez from Club América
Transfer Tracker

Portland Timbers acquire Jonathan Rodríguez from Club América
How to watch 2024 Generation adidas Cup

How to watch 2024 Generation adidas Cup
Your Wednesday Kickoff: Which teams are Supporters’ Shield contenders?
The Daily Kickoff

Your Wednesday Kickoff: Which teams are Supporters’ Shield contenders?
More News
Video
Video
Goal of the Matchday 5: Joakim Nilsson
0:24

Goal of the Matchday 5: Joakim Nilsson
Support & motivation: How female role models impact MLS stars
1:13
Women's History Month

Support & motivation: How female role models impact MLS stars
Energy Moment of the Matchday 5: Kellyn Acosta
0:42

Energy Moment of the Matchday 5: Kellyn Acosta
Disciplinary Committee: 03.16.24 ATX-PHI Pereira Simulation-Embellishment 51min
0:58

Disciplinary Committee: 03.16.24 ATX-PHI Pereira Simulation-Embellishment 51min
More Video