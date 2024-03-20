St. Louis CITY's Joakim Nilsson wins Goal of the Matchday

The Swedish defender's overhead kick helped secure a road point for St. Louis CITY SC , who are unbeaten through four matches (1W-0L-3D) ahead of Saturday's home game against D.C. United (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass )

Joakim Nilsson 's sensational acrobatic bike, a second-half equalizer in a six-goal thriller against the LA Galaxy , won AT&T Goal of the Matchday with 43% of the vote.

2nd place, Giorgos Giakoumakis (40.3%) - For the second straight week, the Greek No. 9 is the runner-up in the voting for his long-distance screamer that went off the bar and over the goalline in Atlanta United's 2-0 home win over Orlando City SC.

3rd place, Alan Pulido (8.6%) - The Mexican forward put the finishing touches on a gorgeous team goal as Sporting Kansas City went from center back to striker in seven incisive passes to secure a 2-1 home win over the San Jose Earthquakes.

4th place, Santíago Rodriguez (8.1%) - Rodríguez provided a much-needed spark for New York City FC to snap a three-match winless streak with a free kick blast that helped secure a 2-1 win over Toronto FC at Yankee Stadium.