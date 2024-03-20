Portland Timbers acquire Jonathan Rodríguez from Club América

"Jonathan’s accomplishments as a player speak for themselves – he will provide us a constant attacking threat and has consistently scored goals throughout his career. We are eager to integrate him into the team, and we believe he can make an immediate impact.”

"We are delighted to announce the signing of Jonathan Rodríguez, and we are pleased to welcome him and his family to the Rose City. Adding an established, high-level attacking player to our group was vital in our ambitions to strengthen our position and aim to contend once again," Timbers general manager Ned Grabavoy said in a release.

The 30-year-old Uruguayan international, nicknamed Cabecita, is a Designated Player for Portland. His contract lasts through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027.

Proven goalscorer

Rodríguez established his reputation in Liga MX across stops at Cruz Azul, Santos Laguna and Club América – forming the bulk of his 136 goals and 38 assists in 360 professional matches. A product of famed Uruguayan side Peñarol, Rodríguez has also played for Benfica (Portugal), Deportivo de La Coruña (Spain) and Al-Nassr (Saudi Arabia).

Internationally, Rodríguez has three goals in 31 caps for Uruguay.

In Portland, Rodríguez joins Evander, Antony, Santiago Moreno and more as key faces in the final third. He can play centrally or wide, offering versatility under new head coach Phil Neville.

The Timbers were also reportedly pursuing CF Monterrey striker Germán Berterame, but a deal never panned out and the Rodríguez move got over the finish line.