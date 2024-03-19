Portland Timbers waive goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Waived

The Portland Timbers have waived goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic, the club announced Tuesday.

Ivacic departs after Portland brought in three goalkeepers this offseason – highlighted by Canadian international Maxime Crépeau, an MLS Cup and Supporters' Shield winner at LAFC. They also signed James Pantemis (ex-CF Montréal) in free agency and acquired Trey Muse from USL Championship side Charleston Battery.

Ivacic, a 30-year-old Slovenia native, played for Portland from 2020-23. He posted eight shutouts in 54 appearances.

Led by new head coach Phil Neville, Portland enter Matchday 6 sitting third in the Western Conference (7 points; 2W-1L-1D record). They host the Philadelphia Union on Saturday evening (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).