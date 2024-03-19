Transfer Tracker

Portland Timbers waive goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic

Aljaz Ivacic - Portland Timbers

© Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Waived

The Portland Timbers have waived goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic, the club announced Tuesday.

Ivacic departs after Portland brought in three goalkeepers this offseason – highlighted by Canadian international Maxime Crépeau, an MLS Cup and Supporters' Shield winner at LAFC. They also signed James Pantemis (ex-CF Montréal) in free agency and acquired Trey Muse from USL Championship side Charleston Battery.

Ivacic, a 30-year-old Slovenia native, played for Portland from 2020-23. He posted eight shutouts in 54 appearances. 

Led by new head coach Phil Neville, Portland enter Matchday 6 sitting third in the Western Conference (7 points; 2W-1L-1D record). They host the Philadelphia Union on Saturday evening (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Transfer Tracker Portland Timbers Aljaz Ivacic

Related Stories

San Diego FC sign first internationals: Ingvartsen, Tverskov acquired from FC Nordsjaelland 
FC Dallas sign midfielder Carl Sainté from MLS NEXT Pro
Houston Dynamo acquire Latif Blessing from Toronto FC
More News
More News
How to watch 2024 Generation adidas Cup

How to watch 2024 Generation adidas Cup
Your Wednesday Kickoff: Which teams are Supporters’ Shield contenders?
The Daily Kickoff

Your Wednesday Kickoff: Which teams are Supporters’ Shield contenders?
Portland Timbers waive goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic
Transfer Tracker

Portland Timbers waive goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic
Toronto FC's Richie Laryea out long-term with hamstring injury

Toronto FC's Richie Laryea out long-term with hamstring injury
Dani Pereira fined for Simulation-Embellishment Policy violation
Disciplinary Committee Decision

Dani Pereira fined for Simulation-Embellishment Policy violation
More News
Video
Video
Energy Moment of the Matchday 5: Kellyn Acosta
0:42

Energy Moment of the Matchday 5: Kellyn Acosta
Disciplinary Committee: 03.16.24 ATX-PHI Pereira Simulation-Embellishment 51min
0:58

Disciplinary Committee: 03.16.24 ATX-PHI Pereira Simulation-Embellishment 51min
Disciplinary Committee: 03.16.24 SEA-COL Atencio Failure to leave field 57min
1:27

Disciplinary Committee: 03.16.24 SEA-COL Atencio Failure to leave field 57min
Disciplinary Committee: 03.16.24 DC-MIA Santos Failure to leave field 90min
1:11

Disciplinary Committee: 03.16.24 DC-MIA Santos Failure to leave field 90min
More Video