How to watch 2024 Generation adidas Cup

Twenty-eight matches from the 2024 Generation adidas Cup, including the championship matches in both U15 and U17 age groups, will stream for subscribers of MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
The GA Cup is a premier global youth tournament featuring all MLS academies and 49 different club academies from a record-breaking 15 countries spanning four different continents.
A total of 80 teams, 40 in each age group (U17 and U15), will compete at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida from March 30 – April 7.
March 30
- 10 am ET - [U15s] - Atlanta United vs. Manchester United FC (England)
- 12 pm ET - [U15s] - New York Red Bulls vs. Toulouse FC (France)
- 2:30 pm ET - [U17s] - CF Montréal vs. AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands)
- 4:30 pm ET - [U17s] - Philadelphia Union vs. Atlas FC (Mexico)
March 31
- 10 am ET - [U15s] - Orlando City SC vs. Arsenal FC (England)
- 12 pm ET - [U15s] - Portland Timbers vs. Sporting CP (Portugal)
- 2:30 pm ET - [U17s] - Seattle Sounders FC vs. HNK Hajduk Split (Croatia)
- 4:30 pm ET - [U17s] - LAFC vs. River Plate (Argentina)
April 1
- 10 am ET - [U15s] - KRC Genk (Belgium) vs. FC Dallas
- 12 pm ET - [U15s] - Valencia CF (Spain) vs. Austin FC
- 2:30 pm ET - [U17s] - Flamengo (Brazil) vs. St. Louis CITY SC
- 4:30 pm ET - [U17s] - Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors (South Korea) vs. Houston Dynamo FC
April 3
- 10 am ET - U15s Round of 16
- 12 pm ET - U15s Round of 16
- 2:30 pm ET - U17s Round of 16
- 5 pm ET - U17s Round of 16
April 4
- 10 am ET - U15s Quarterfinal
- 12 pm ET - U15s Quarterfinal
- 2:30 pm ET - U17s Quarterfinal
- 5 pm ET - U17s Quarterfinal
April 6
- 10 am ET - U15s Semifinal
- 12 pm ET - U15s Semifinal
- 2:30 pm ET - U17s Semifinal
- 5 pm ET - U17s Semifinal
April 7
- 10 am ET - U15s Consolation Final (Premier)
- 12 pm ET - U15s Championship Final
- 2:30 pm ET - U17s Consolation Final (Premier)
- 5 pm ET - U17s Championship Final