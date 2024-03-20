Generation adidas Cup

How to watch 2024 Generation adidas Cup

Twenty-eight matches from the 2024 Generation adidas Cup, including the championship matches in both U15 and U17 age groups, will stream for subscribers of MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

The GA Cup is a premier global youth tournament featuring all MLS academies and 49 different club academies from a record-breaking 15 countries spanning four different continents.

A total of 80 teams, 40 in each age group (U17 and U15), will compete at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida from March 30 – April 7.

March 30

  • 10 am ET - [U15s] - Atlanta United vs. Manchester United FC (England)
  • 12 pm ET - [U15s] - New York Red Bulls vs. Toulouse FC (France)
  • 2:30 pm ET - [U17s] - CF Montréal vs. AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands)
  • 4:30 pm ET - [U17s] - Philadelphia Union vs. Atlas FC (Mexico)

March 31

  • 10 am ET - [U15s] - Orlando City SC vs. Arsenal FC (England)
  • 12 pm ET - [U15s] - Portland Timbers vs. Sporting CP (Portugal)
  • 2:30 pm ET - [U17s] - Seattle Sounders FC vs. HNK Hajduk Split (Croatia)
  • 4:30 pm ET - [U17s] - LAFC vs. River Plate (Argentina)

April 1

  • 10 am ET - [U15s] - KRC Genk (Belgium) vs. FC Dallas
  • 12 pm ET - [U15s] - Valencia CF (Spain) vs. Austin FC
  • 2:30 pm ET - [U17s] - Flamengo (Brazil) vs. St. Louis CITY SC
  • 4:30 pm ET - [U17s] - Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors (South Korea) vs. Houston Dynamo FC

April 3

  • 10 am ET - U15s Round of 16
  • 12 pm ET - U15s Round of 16
  • 2:30 pm ET - U17s Round of 16
  • 5 pm ET - U17s Round of 16

April 4

  • 10 am ET - U15s Quarterfinal
  • 12 pm ET - U15s Quarterfinal
  • 2:30 pm ET - U17s Quarterfinal
  • 5 pm ET - U17s Quarterfinal

April 6

  • 10 am ET - U15s Semifinal
  • 12 pm ET - U15s Semifinal
  • 2:30 pm ET - U17s Semifinal
  • 5 pm ET - U17s Semifinal

April 7

  • 10 am ET - U15s Consolation Final (Premier)
  • 12 pm ET - U15s Championship Final
  • 2:30 pm ET - U17s Consolation Final (Premier)
  • 5 pm ET - U17s Championship Final
2024 Generation adidas Cup to feature 49 clubs from record 15 countries 
Generation adidas Cup Best XI: Who were the standouts in 2023?
Generation adidas Cup: Austin's Ortiz named U15s MVP, FC Dallas dominate U17 awards 
Philadelphia Union vs. FC Dallas | Generation adidas Cup Highlights - U17s Final
Philadelphia Union vs. Austin FC | Generation adidas Cup Highlights - U15s Final
Philadelphia Union vs. LAFC | Generation adidas Cup Highlights - U17s Semifinal
Columbus Crew vs. FC Dallas | Generation adidas Cup Highlights - U17s Semifinal
