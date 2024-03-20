Atlanta United sign Daniel Ríos on loan from Chivas 

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
A familiar face is back in MLS, as Atlanta United announced Wednesday they have acquired striker Daniel Ríos on loan from Liga MX powerhouse Chivas through the 2024 season.
The 29-year-old Mexico native previously played in MLS from 2020-22, posting 12g/3a across 57 appearances for Charlotte FC and Nashville SC.
Ríos, who holds a green card, will occupy a supplemental roster spot.
"We have been looking to strengthen our depth in the attack and find a proven goalscorer who knows MLS," vice president and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a release. "Daniel is a player we are familiar with from his previous stops in the league.
"Looking ahead to a busy summer with MLS, US Open Cup and Leagues Cup, along with the potential to lose several players to both Euros and Copa América, we believe Daniel brings quality to our team and adds competition to the group."
In Atlanta, Ríos adds depth alongside star striker Giorgos Giakoumakis and Jamal Thiaré. Giakoumakis, a Golden Boot presented by Audi candidate, has 23 goals in 35 matches for Atlanta.
Ríos is the latest Mexican striker to play for Atlanta, following in the footsteps of Erick "Cubo" Torres and Ronaldo Cisneros.
Led by head coach Gonzalo Pineda, Atlanta return to action on Saturday at Toronto FC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). They're coming off back-to-back home wins over the New England Revolution and Orlando City SC by a combined 6-1 scoreline.
