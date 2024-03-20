Atlanta United sign Daniel Ríos on loan from Chivas 

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

A familiar face is back in MLS, as Atlanta United announced Wednesday they have acquired striker Daniel Ríos on loan from Liga MX powerhouse Chivas through the 2024 season.

The 29-year-old Mexico native previously played in MLS from 2020-22, posting 12g/3a across 57 appearances for Charlotte FC and Nashville SC.

Ríos, who holds a green card, will occupy a supplemental roster spot.

"We have been looking to strengthen our depth in the attack and find a proven goalscorer who knows MLS," vice president and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a release. "Daniel is a player we are familiar with from his previous stops in the league.