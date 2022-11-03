Your Thursday Kickoff: LAFC vs. Philadelphia Union, a tactical matchup for the ages? 

Major League Soccer on Wednesday unveiled the 2022 MLS Best XI presented by Continental Tire, recognizing the league’s top players at each position. The Best XI – determined by media, MLS players, and MLS club technical staff – represents seven nations and six clubs, all of which qualified for the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs. This group of 11 stars features six players who were selected for their first Best XI.

Generally, the actual MLS Best XI presented by Continental Tire announcement would offer a pretty clear path to us doing our own MLS Cup Best XI. There are a couple of problems though.

First off, we did a Conference Finals Best XI last week. From the four teams available, we picked one NYCFC player, two Austin FC players, five Philadelphia Union players, and three LAFC players. It could have very easily been five LAFC players though. I wouldn’t have felt bad one bit about including pretty much an LAFC center back or Denis Bouanga on the wing. I didn’t want the list to be all LAFC and Union guys plus Sebastian Driussi. But it totally could have been and it wouldn’t have been far from the truth. Considering the final scoreline of both conference finals, maybe I should have just done it.

There’s a bit of a dilemma when it comes to making an MLS Cup Best XI. The personnel changes drastically depending on what formation and style our hypothetical team is playing. I think in general you’d be near the truth having Philly’s backline (give or take a center back) and Andre Blake in goal with Ryan Hollingshead subbed in at right back for Olivier Mbaizo. Then you can probably make a decent argument for Jose Martinez over Ilie Sanchez, but even that’s close. The rest of this is an all-out fight totally dependent on hypothetical style and hypothetical tactics. You probably aren’t going to put Julian Carranza on the wing in a more possession-based system the same way you’re probably not going to put this year’s Carlos Vela up top in a setup that’s essentially an ultra-direct Energy Drink Soccer spin-off. And the midfield, well, that changes completely based on how this team approaches things.

To me, that signals two things. Both of these teams are extremely well constructed with clear ideas about how they want to play and it’s no wonder that they’re in MLS Cup and finished even on points atop the Supporters’ Shield standings. But it also shows that we’re in for a heckuva tactical matchup on Saturday. A genuine “Styles make fights” extravaganza.

Now, if anyone is going to make noticeable tweaks, it’s likely going to be Steve Cherundolo instead of Jim Curtin. The Union’s setup is designed to force the other team’s hand and LAFC are generally pretty excellent at adapting how they need to adapt. I think we can at least say that the LAFC setup will be drastically different from what LAFC did against Austin. The extended periods of possession where the LAFC center backs were allowed time and space to ping balls over the top of Austin’s backline just won’t exist. Instead, (plug for Matt Doyle’s tactical analysis deep dive column in The Reading Rainbow), LAFC are likely going to attack Philly’s diamond setup the same way everyone else does and create advantages out wide. Seems like they’ll have a decent chance at doing that when their primary options out wide are Bouanga and Vela.