Canada name 21-player roster for pre-World Cup friendly vs. Bahrain 

Canada have named an MLS-heavy, 21-player roster for a camp in Bahrain and Nov. 11 friendly vs. that host nation ahead of the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the federation announced Wednesday.
Canada roster for November friendly
GOALKEEPERS (3)
- Maxime Crépeau - LAFC
- James Pantemis - CF Montréal
- Dayne St. Clair - Minnesota United FC
DEFENDERS (8)
- Zachary Brault-Guillard - CF Montréal
- Raheem Edwards - LA Galaxy
- Doneil Henry - Toronto FC
- Alistair Johnston - CF Montréal
- Richie Laryea - Toronto FC
- Lukas MacNaughton - Toronto FC
- Kamal Miller - CF Montréal
- Joel Waterman - CF Montréal
MIDFIELDERS (6)
- Mathieu Choinière - CF Montréal
- Liam Fraser - KMSK Deinze
- Mark-Anthony Kaye - Toronto FC
- Ismaël Koné - CF Montréal
- Jonathan Osorio - Toronto FC
- Samuel Piette - CF Montréal
FORWARDS (4)
- Ayo Akinola - Toronto FC
- Lucas Cavallini - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Jayden Nelson - Toronto FC
- Jacob Shaffelburg - Nashville SC
Since the gathering falls just outside the official pre-World Cup window, the Bahrain camp will predominantly feature players from out-of-season MLS teams. There are eight players from CF Montréal and another seven from Toronto FC.
After the Bahrain camp, which is designed to help players acclimatize to the heat and weather conditions in the Middle East, Canada will turn focus to a final World Cup prep friendly Nov. 17 against Japan in Dubai.
Head coach John Herdman is expected to name his final 26-man World Cup roster in the buildup to the Japan match, before Group F play begins (schedule shown below). Key European-based players like Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David, Cyle Larin and Stephen Eustáquio are expected to join and feature prominently.
World Cup schedule
- Nov. 23 vs. Belgium (2 pm ET)
- Nov. 27 vs. Croatia (11 am ET)
- Dec. 1 vs. Morocco (10 am ET)
Les Rouges are back in their first World Cup since 1986. They topped Concacaf World Cup qualifying to snap a 36-year absence, finishing ahead of the United States, Mexico and Costa Rica – the region's three other representatives.
Herdman’s team climbed two places to No. 41 in the last FIFA World Rankings update before the 2022 World Cup begins in November.