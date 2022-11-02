Bandwagon guide to MLS Cup: To root for Philadelphia Union or LAFC?

The Philadelphia Union and LAFC are in MLS Cup 2022 on Saturday at Banc of California Stadium, and even if your team is not, you may still want to watch this one as a neutral (4 pm ET | FOX, Univision in US; TSN, TVA Sports in Canada).

However, some of you may still be looking for someone to root for. We’re here to help. Even if choosing a team here is a little more difficult than normal because:

After all, we’re talking about literally the best MLS Cup in the history of the league. Whoever wins will be among the best MLS Cup champions of all time. We normally can’t say that about one team, let alone both.

You’re hopping on the wagon because:

You don’t like it when people talk without getting to the point and something about the Union attempting to score with three passes or fewer each time they have the ball speaks to you. You do like it when everyone comes together in service of a higher purpose and commits entirely to the bit.

In general, you think the Union playing murderball at 100% intensity at all times is awesome. In part because it’s objectively awesome and in part because you just appreciate having an ethos.

Maybe you’re also just into collective happiness? Philadelphia seems set to win the MLS Cup of baseball and their professional American gridiron football team also appears to be doing well. There’s a legitimate chance that the Union could win MLS Cup and the baseball team could win the baseball MLS Cup on the same day, which might be the largest city-wide celebration in sports history. At the least, there would be incredible content of some folks trying and failing to force a police horse to crowd surf or something.

On top of all that, the Union have folks that are genuinely likable for all the right reasons (Alejandro Bedoya, Jim Curtin), and folks that are genuinely likable for those that love heels (Jose Martinez). They’ve built this team with savvy quality-over-quantity moves and are on the verge of a title despite having one of the lowest budgets in the league. There’s no “right way” to build an MLS team, but there are ways to build a team that inherently make you the good guy overcoming the odds. They’ve done something truly special in Philly. And you can’t help but appreciate it.