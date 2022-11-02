USMNT to start 2026 World Cup cycle with friendlies vs. Colombia, Serbia  

The US men’s national team will play two friendlies this upcoming January at separate MLS-based venues in Southern California to begin the 2026 World Cup cycle, the federation announced Wednesday.

The matches will be the first in the four-year run-up to hosting the world’s biggest sporting event – the 2026 FIFA World Cup – alongside Canada and Mexico. That tournament will feature 48 teams for the first time, and all three Concacaf nations will automatically qualify as hosts.