World Cup: 3 burning questions from Canada's roster for Bahrain friendly

The Canadian men’s national team have two pivotal friendlies before the FIFA 2022 World Cup begins in three weeks, including a Dubai-based one against tournament staple Japan on Nov. 17, which will be another big test for this young team.

Here are three big questions for Canada coach John Herdman and his squad for the Bahrain game next week, building toward a Group F opener on Nov. 23 against world powerhouse Belgium.

This match, and the camp as a whole, will be especially beneficial for this group. Apart from the eight CF Montréal players who were called up, the majority of the roster has not played in several weeks. Toronto FC mainstays like Jonathan Osorio and Richie Laryea , as well as Vancouver Whitecaps FC forward Lucas Cavallini , will now have a chance to build match fitness before the rest of the European contingent flies over for the Japan friendly.

But first, Canada have to face Bahrain in their capital of Manama on Nov. 11. The 21-man squad for that game was revealed on Wednesday morning with 20 MLS-based players making the cut.

In terms of personnel, all six midfielders on the roster are familiar faces. Many have started big matches in World Cup Qualifying and featured regularly throughout this cycle. That even applies to Belgium-based Liam Fraser, who has not been seen in a Canadian camp since March but has 10 caps since the first round of qualifiers in March 2021.

The real dilemma is whether Herdman will revert to a proper three-man midfield to help Osorio and Toronto’s Mark-Anthony Kaye build match fitness.

Osorio’s layoff has dragged on longer than Kaye’s due to ongoing neurological issues. The 30-year-old midfielder has played in one competitive game since Aug. 20.

“We've had staff monitoring his scrimmages at TFC,” said Herdman in his press conference on Wednesday. “The feedback has been super positive. He seems to really be having an impact on the field and looking back to his old self.

“Playing international football in desert conditions is going to be a bit different to what he's experiencing now in his club training environment, but he can only do what he can do in that environment. And everything he's doing has been positive at this stage.”

Whether Kaye joins Osorio or is flanked by the Montréal duo of Samuel Piette and Ismaël Koné is the other question. Herdman confirmed there should be three midfielders starting against Bahrain, but it’s now a matter of who will win the places.

Piette and Koné are fit and played in the recent friendlies against Qatar and Uruguay in September. Their layoffs have been significantly shorter due to Montréal’s participation in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs as well, reaching the Eastern Conference Semifinals before losing to New York City FC. Plus, Fraser is in-season with Deinze in the Belgian second division and he’s a capable option.