World Cup: 3 burning questions from Canada's roster for Bahrain friendly

The Canadian men’s national team have two pivotal friendlies before the FIFA 2022 World Cup begins in three weeks, including a Dubai-based one against tournament staple Japan on Nov. 17, which will be another big test for this young team.
But first, Canada have to face Bahrain in their capital of Manama on Nov. 11. The 21-man squad for that game was revealed on Wednesday morning with 20 MLS-based players making the cut.
This match, and the camp as a whole, will be especially beneficial for this group. Apart from the eight CF Montréal players who were called up, the majority of the roster has not played in several weeks. Toronto FC mainstays like Jonathan Osorio and Richie Laryea, as well as Vancouver Whitecaps FC forward Lucas Cavallini, will now have a chance to build match fitness before the rest of the European contingent flies over for the Japan friendly.
Here are three big questions for Canada coach John Herdman and his squad for the Bahrain game next week, building toward a Group F opener on Nov. 23 against world powerhouse Belgium.
In terms of personnel, all six midfielders on the roster are familiar faces. Many have started big matches in World Cup Qualifying and featured regularly throughout this cycle. That even applies to Belgium-based Liam Fraser, who has not been seen in a Canadian camp since March but has 10 caps since the first round of qualifiers in March 2021.
The real dilemma is whether Herdman will revert to a proper three-man midfield to help Osorio and Toronto’s Mark-Anthony Kaye build match fitness.
Osorio’s layoff has dragged on longer than Kaye’s due to ongoing neurological issues. The 30-year-old midfielder has played in one competitive game since Aug. 20.
“We've had staff monitoring his scrimmages at TFC,” said Herdman in his press conference on Wednesday. “The feedback has been super positive. He seems to really be having an impact on the field and looking back to his old self.
“Playing international football in desert conditions is going to be a bit different to what he's experiencing now in his club training environment, but he can only do what he can do in that environment. And everything he's doing has been positive at this stage.”
Whether Kaye joins Osorio or is flanked by the Montréal duo of Samuel Piette and Ismaël Koné is the other question. Herdman confirmed there should be three midfielders starting against Bahrain, but it’s now a matter of who will win the places.
Piette and Koné are fit and played in the recent friendlies against Qatar and Uruguay in September. Their layoffs have been significantly shorter due to Montréal’s participation in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs as well, reaching the Eastern Conference Semifinals before losing to New York City FC. Plus, Fraser is in-season with Deinze in the Belgian second division and he’s a capable option.
Tactical flexibility is a positive, as we’ve seen throughout qualifying. Herdman has deployed a double pivot, a “box” midfield of four central players and all sorts of trios. However he decides to set up, the players will be comfortable stepping into any situation.
One player who should be present for the Japan friendly is Atiba Hutchinson, who has yet to play for Besiktas this season due to a preseason bone bruise.
There are only three matches left until the Turkish Super Lig pauses for the World Cup, so time is ticking for the 39-year-old. Herdman isn’t too concerned about that lack of match practice, though.
“I was on the phone to him earlier this week,” Herdman revealed about the program’s all-time caps (97) leader. “He feels good and when I hear those words, that's always a great sign. When you hear Atiba saying that then you know his mind’s right. He is a guy who if he sets his mind to something, he can achieve it. I've had conversations in previous windows where he hasn't felt good and when I know he hasn't felt good, his mind's not right. And if his mind's not right, he's not really going to be fully invested.
“I think we're just hoping that [Besiktas] have a cup game coming up, that we're hoping Atiba can get some serious minutes in that game to help him prepare.”
Between Stephen Eustaquio’s red-hot form with Porto, Hutchinson’s race to gain fitness and the MLS players trying to shake off the rust, this is easily the most fascinating area of the team entering this window.
There will be a change at center back without Primeira Liga veteran Steven Vitoria.
Kamal Miller should slide in on the left and Alistair Johnston will be in his hybrid center back/fullback role, depending on whether Canada have possession or not. That much is certain of the Montréal duo.
The options to replace Vitoria are plentiful. Joel Waterman is coming off a brilliant season with Montréal and a September camp with the national team. Lukas MacNaughton received his first call-up after starting 20 games for Toronto FC this season.
But the man MacNaughton usurped in Toronto could be earmarked for a start against Bahrain.
Doneil Henry has been Vitoria’s primary backup throughout this cycle, regardless of his club form. Henry played sparingly for TFC, many of them as a late substitute, so he’ll be desperate to build fitness.
It might seem illogical to play a defender with little rhythm and who’s out of contract. But when the 29-year-old has been called on, he’s stepped up for his country.
“When we asked them to step up in the US game in Nashville and go up against [Jordan] Pefok, who was at the time a prolific center forward, Doneil Henry answered that call,” Herdman said. “When we asked him to go up against Jamaica, away, Doneil Henry answers that call. He's in the right position, in the right climate with this team and with guys he trusts, and I think Doneil is a player that can really contribute to the identity of this team.”
Henry’s off-the-pitch influence is equally important, too.
“What I see is he contributes to the players off the field in ways that I think people don't understand,” said Herdman. “He has those quiet conversations with players that may be going into a match nervous. He's able to assess center forwards and give those golden nuggets to center backs that haven't experienced that type of player.
“No one's got that profile in the group that we operate with and then he has an experience that over time, as he's matured as a person, he's definitely been able to transmit an element of leadership to the group.”
It’s sounding very likely that he’ll feature against Bahrain.
MacNaughton and Montréal midfielder Mathieu Choinière are the two debutantes on the roster. However, Raheem Edwards (LA Galaxy), Zachary Brault-Guillard (Montréal), Jayden Nelson (Toronto), Jacob Shaffelburg (Nashville SC) and Ayo Akinola (Toronto) are also back with the team after various lengths of time away from the CanMNT.
Some players, like Shaffelburg, Edwards and MacNaughton, are being rightfully rewarded after strong seasons in MLS. Even Nelson valiantly replaced Kaye on the left side of Toronto’s midfield trio while Kaye was injured.
But it takes more than brilliant form to step onto the pitch for Canada this close to ending a 36-year World Cup drought. Herdman values training performances in these camps and that usually leads to opportunities in games.
Waterman was in a similar boat in September after receiving his first call-up in 18 months, despite playing at a high level with Montréal.
“It’s now [about] can he handle the Alphonso Davies’, the Cyle Larin’s and the Jonathan David's in these environments,” Herdman said of Waterman’s next steps in September. “We know that there is this step up from MLS and we're ready to have Joel in that situation to be tested.”
That’ll be the key for all of these players to receive minutes in Bahrain, and potentially Japan if they make the final World Cup squad.